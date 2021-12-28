Deadly flooding swallows entire town in Brazil

Carlos Batista da Silva holds his hand above his head, indicating on a wall the level where floodwaters reached inside his northeastern Brazil home. Although he was warned of the approaching deluge, his house was submerged before he could react as Bahia state faces a heavy cost from the flooding caused by torrential rains that burst two dams and left at least 24 people dead. "We wanted to take out the furniture but there wasn't time, we lost everything. The only thing we could save was the television," da Silva told AFP as he threw out a sofa, armchairs and microwave that were all destroyed. "My mother also lost everything," said da Silva, who will only move back into his home "when the sun is hot, and the weather improves," something that is expected in a few days.

