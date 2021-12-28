ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

They don’t come as pills, but try these 6 underprescribed lifestyle medicines for a better, longer life

By Courier Newsroom
New Pittsburgh Courier
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBy Yoram Vodovotz, University of Pittsburgh Health Sciences and Michael Parkinson, University of Pittsburgh Health Sciences. The majority of Americans are stressed, sleep-deprived and overweight and suffer from largely preventable lifestyle diseases such as heart disease, cancer, stroke and diabetes. Being overweight or obese contributes to the 50% of adults who...

newpittsburghcourier.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Miami Herald

Aspirin may raise heart failure risk if you have one of these conditions, study says

A new study suggests people with heart failure or any risk factors for the condition should think twice before taking aspirin. Research on nearly 31,000 people found aspirin use was associated with a 26% increased risk of a new heart failure diagnosis in people with at least one health condition, including smoking, obesity, high cholesterol, heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Can a Commonly Prescribed Thyroid Medication Lift Depression and Dementia?

When I was a fellow in the late 1980s, a geriatric woman was referred to the endocrinology service with a thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH) level of about 6 mIU/mL, a common cause of referral then and now. Her family also reported that she was incapacitated, with common dementia symptoms. Her doctor could not decide whether to offer levothyroxine.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Pittsburgh, PA
Lifestyle
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Pittsburgh, PA
Health
counton2.com

2 Your Health: Erectile dysfunction, pulmonary hypertension drug linked to reduced risk for Alzheimer’s Disease, study shows

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new study from Cleveland Clinic has found that sildenafil, which is an FDA approved drug for erectile dysfunction and pulmonary hypertension, could potentially help prevent and treat Alzheimer’s disease. “We think that this data really shows a potential link or association between sildenafil...
CHARLESTON, SC
touro.edu

Lifestyle Medicine Finds New Ground at TouroCOM Middletown

Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine Student Recognized for Promoting Specialty of Lifestyle Medicine at Middletown Campus. In November, Touro College of Medicine Middletown student Simal Ali, OMS-II, was recognized by the American College of Lifestyle Medicine for her efforts in promoting the field. She launched a campus interest group earlier this year that now has over 110 members.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
gponline.com

Viewpoint: How lifestyle medicine can help GPs tackle health inequalities

Lifestyle medicine is a rapidly growing discipline offering patients more options than medications and surgery alone. Most importantly, lifestyle medicine trains clinicians to support people at an individual level, to make and sustain lifestyle changes despite the challenges they face. It has grown from the early work of the father...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Parkinson
MedicalXpress

Easy-to-take medicine better at suppressing HIV in children

A once-a-day antiretroviral medicine that is low-cost and easy for children to take is also more effective at suppressing HIV than standard treatments, according to a global trial led by researchers at UCL. The study, published today in The New England Journal of Medicine, found that dolutegravir-based regimens, which are...
SCIENCE
New Pittsburgh Courier

Walgreens Boots Alliance prenatal vitamin program targets at-risk new moms

As infant mortality declines, two stats remain dangerously persistent: Black newborns are still three times as likely to die at birth than White babies and Black women are four to five times more likely to die during pregnancy and childbirth than White women — regardless of income, education or lifestyle.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Psych Centra

What’s the Link Between Caffeine and Depression?

The caffeine in your coffee can give you a quick pick-me-up, but is there a link between caffeine and depression?. Caffeine is incredibly popular around the globe. It’s the most widely used central nervous system stimulant worldwide. Whether it’s in the form of coffee, tea, or energy drinks, people...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preventive Medicine#Mental Health#Better Life#Lifestyle Medicine#Americans
KevinMD.com

Why patients refuse the COVID-19 vaccination

The U.S. is progressively falling behind other countries when rated on the percent of the population that is vaccinated against COVID-19. I ask all my patients if they are vaccinated against COVID-19 and estimate that 80 percent are vaccinated. The unvaccinated can be unscientifically categorized into three groups, highlighting three real but anonymous patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
thefreshtoast.com

This Sleep Disorder Has Been Associated With Depression

This disorder has also been linked with increased blood pressure, increasing the odds of heart attacks and other forms of cardiovascular disease. There’s a lot of things that can go wrong with your sleep. About 70 million Americans suffer from some sort of chronic sleep disorder, making it one of the most common and difficult to treat conditions in the country.
MENTAL HEALTH
asapland.com

Foods That Raise Blood Pressure

Garlic, Onions, Alcohols, Caffeine, Spicy and rich foods, Fast food. Do you know that the blood pressure of a person depends upon what he eats? Blood pressure is nothing but the force with which blood flows through the arteries and arterioles and at the same time causes disturbance to them. Let us have a look at some of the foods that raise your blood pressure:
NUTRITION
MedicalXpress

Addiction relapse driven by drug-seeking habit, not just drug

Why are some individuals able to use recreational drugs in a controlled way, whereas others switch to the compulsive, relapsing drug-seeking and -taking habits that characterize substance use disorder (SUD)? Despite more than six decades of extensive research, the question remains unanswered, hampering the development of targeted prevention and therapeutic strategies. Now, a new study in rats identifies the maladaptive nature of drug-seeking habits and how they contribute to the perpetuation of addiction by promoting the tendency to relapse. The study appears in Biological Psychiatry.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy