Did You Know ‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Is Married to a Former Teen Star?

The fourth season of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” is down to its final hoorah with just one episode left. The latest episode of “Yellowstone,” season four’s ninth, was a real doozy that has fans on edge. In a shocker, John Dutton all but kicks his daughter, Beth Dutton, out of his home. Even as Beth tries to plead with him, John says he’s had enough of her malicious actions. He tells her it is time to find another home while he focuses on his campaign for the Montana Governor position. That isn’t even the worst part for Beth, as it also appears her fiance, Rip Wheeler, has grown tired of her hurtful antics. As he witnesses Beth crying in the most recent episode, he turns his back to her. It definitely seems like there is trouble in paradise for the first couple of “Yellowstone.”
Comments / 0