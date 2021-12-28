ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tua Tagovailoa opens up on Jaylen Waddle connection, Dolphins' seventh straight win

Cover picture for the articleWith Monday night's 20-3 win at the New Orleans Saints, the Miami Dolphins became the first time in NFL history to first lose and then win seven straight games in the same season. After starting the season 1-7, Miami is now 8-7 and finds itself in the seventh and final playoff...

Jaylen ‘Penguin’ Waddle, Miami Dolphins’ Wide Receiver [Photos]

Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphin’s Wide Receiver has made record history. Straight from Alabama, Waddle was a first-round pick (sixth overall) by the Dolphins in the 2021 NFL. Prior to beating the New Orleans saints, Waddle missed the Dolphins’ previous game due to COVID restrictions but then returned like a wrecking ball with 10 receptions for […]
Tua Tagovailoa feeling ‘a lot of support’ from Dolphins; national analysts weigh in on his future

Midseason, it didn’t look like the Miami Dolphins’ relationship with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was going in the right direction. The Dolphins were heavily reported as the top suitor in trade talks with the Houston Texans for star quarterback Deshaun Watson, who faces 22 civil suits alleging sexual misconduct including two that allege sexual assault. But the Nov. 2 trade deadline came and went ...
Jaylen Waddle and the Dolphins' Defense Ends The Saints' Season

$1,000,000 up for grabs. Download the NBC Sports Predictor app and play SN7 for FREE! Get started here!. The Saints were down both QB Taysom Hill and QB Trevor Siemian, who were victims of the reserve/COVID-19 list. In their absence, the team started QB Ian Book under center against the Miami Dolphins. Book had some positives on his collegiate prospect profile, most notably that his 84 QBR ranked in the 85th percentile among all QB prospects and his athleticism (4.7, 40-yard dash, 80th percentile). The Saints, however, had no intention to play football. An uninspired game plan was called by head coach Sean Payton, resulting in a lackluster 20-3 loss by the Saints. The Saints’ defense has punched well above their weight class this year and it’s a shame to see the lack of creativity on offense. Hopefully, the Saints can make some noise next season.
Jaylen Waddle breaks Miami Dolphins rookie record

Jaylen Waddle’s rookie season looks to be one for the record books. On Monday, Waddle broke a Miami Dolphins rookie record. Despite missing last week’s game, Waddle now has the most receiving yards for a first-year Dolphin pass-catcher. Waddle passed the previous mark of 883 receiving yards, set by Chris Chambers in 2001.
