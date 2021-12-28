Michigan State WR Jalen Nailor to play in Peach Bowl vs. Pitt

Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports

One of the Spartans’ top offensive threats will be back for the Peach Bowl later this week.

Michigan State wide receiver Jalen Nailor is expected to play against Pitt on Thursday after missing the last four games with a hand injury. Offensive Coordinator Jay Johnson confirmed on Tuesday that Nailor will play in the Peach Bowl.

Nailor last played in the Spartans’ victory over Michigan on Oct. 30. In that game, Nailor experienced a hand injury that has kept him out for Michigan State’s final four games of the year.

Nailor has 587 yards and six touchdowns on 31 receptions this season. With star running back Kenneth Walker III sitting out the bowl game, getting back another offensive threat like Nailor is huge for Michigan State in this matchup.

Kickoff between the Spartans and Panthers is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST on Thursday. The game will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.