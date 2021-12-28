ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan State WR Jalen Nailor to play in Peach Bowl vs. Pitt

By Robert Bondy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A3Veu_0dXVtDxm00
Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports

One of the Spartans’ top offensive threats will be back for the Peach Bowl later this week.

Michigan State wide receiver Jalen Nailor is expected to play against Pitt on Thursday after missing the last four games with a hand injury. Offensive Coordinator Jay Johnson confirmed on Tuesday that Nailor will play in the Peach Bowl.

Nailor last played in the Spartans’ victory over Michigan on Oct. 30. In that game, Nailor experienced a hand injury that has kept him out for Michigan State’s final four games of the year.

Nailor has 587 yards and six touchdowns on 31 receptions this season. With star running back Kenneth Walker III sitting out the bowl game, getting back another offensive threat like Nailor is huge for Michigan State in this matchup.

Kickoff between the Spartans and Panthers is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST on Thursday. The game will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What the experts are predicting: Fiesta Bowl

Notre Dame hasn’t won a major bowl in over a quarter of a century. It can snap that skid against Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Day. All eyes will be on Marcus Freeman in his first game as head coach of this legendary program. A victory would go a long way in giving the Irish confidence for the 2022 season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan College Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Atlanta, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 keys to a Michigan win vs. Georgia

We are just days away from the College Football Playoff semifinals. After Michigan lost to Michigan State in the middle of the season, it had just one game that was decided by one score or less — which was a 21-17 win against Penn State. The Wolverines’ offense has clicked on all cylinders after that loss to the Spartans, in a game that the maize and blue very easily could’ve won. The Josh Gattis led offense has scored over 40 points in the last three games that it has played — two of those games being against Ohio State and Iowa.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Double deflection turns into pick-six for Clemson in Cheez-it Bowl

Iowa State wasn’t going anywhere against Clemson in the Cheez-It Bowl on Wednesday. Then, the Cyclones found a play that pretty much summed up their day. Watch as Brock Purdy tries to find a receiver. The pass is deflected in the air. An Iowa State player decides rather than doing the prudent thing and smashing the ball into the turf, deflects it forward …
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenneth Walker Iii
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 offensive keys to the game as the Oklahoma Sooners take on the Oregon Ducks in the Valero Alamo Bowl

Well, we’ve finally made it. The final game of the season for this year’s version of the Oklahoma Sooners. While many had hoped the Sooners would be playing on New Year’s Eve in the College Football Playoffs things didn’t quite work out that way. Instead, they’ll be suiting up one last time in San Antonio to take on the Oregon Ducks in the Valero Alamo Bowl.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alamo Bowl: #14 Oregon vs. #16 Oklahoma live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch bowl games

The Oregon Ducks will meet the Oklahoma Sooners in the Alamo Bowl on Wednesday night from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The Ducks come into tonight’s bowl game with a 10-3 record on the season after losing in the PAC-12 Championship to Utah. As for Oklahoma, they will look to bounce back after a 37-33 loss to Oklahoma State as they look for their 11th win of the year tonight.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peach Bowl#Kenneth Walker#American Football#Chrissolari#Spartans#Panthers#Mercedes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kayson Boutte is ‘locked in’ with LSU

In this day and age of the transfer portal, nothing would shock me anymore. The LSU Tigers have seen their fair share of players enter the portal and head out of town, such as Eli Ricks and Max Johnson. There was some concern that starting wide receiver Kayshon Boutte could be the next in line.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida in the lead for this Alabama safety after making offer

Three-star safety Miguel Mitchell finally got his offer from Billy Napier to play at the University of Florida Wednesday and was over the moon after receiving the news. Napier has been in contact with Mitchell since he was the coach at Louisiana and has been holding off on offering the Oxford (Alabama) recruit to keep the competition away, according to On3. An offer from USC came in on Monday and Napier didn’t hesitate to get the Gators officially in the game. There’s still plenty of recruiting left to do before a decision is made, but Mitchell says UF is in the lead right now.
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

57K+
Followers
107K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy