This Is The Most Expensive Restaurant In All Of Utah

Photo: Getty Images

Fine dining may not be an every day thing, but it's good to feel fancy and special even for a little bit. Whether you're on a staycation or a fancy date night, expensive restaurants are fun every now and then.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's most expensive restaurants. The website states, "From classic, mahogany-filled steakhouses to seafood spots right by the ocean, the US has some seriously upscale restaurants for diners looking to splash out on a special occasion."

According to the list, the most expensive restaurant in Utah is La Trattoria Di Francesco in Salt Lake City. Here's what the website says about the restaurant:

" La Trattoria Di Francesco received quite a bit of attention soon after opening in early 2020 thanks to its gilded steaks. The upscale Italian eatery had two $260 Piedmontese steaks on offer, each encrusted with gold leaf and topped with truffle. The menu has since downgraded a little, though it’s still the priciest around with mains like the Fiorentina, a 32oz steak in a lemon butter and rosemary sauce sold for $165."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's most expensive restaurant.