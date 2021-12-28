BattleHawk watch: The Rock reveals big XFL announcements are coming soon

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) - We know the XFL is coming back in 2023, but it still isn't guaranteed that the St. Louis BattleHawks will be back in the league. However, we could get the answer very soon.

One of the league's new owners, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson dropped a huge XFL tease during his appearance on CNBC recently. The entertainment icon shared a clip on Instagram directed towards "all us PRO FOOTBALL FANS."

"We should maybe within the next month or maybe two months be announcing our broadcast partners, which we're very excited about," Johnson says to CNBC. "New teams, new cities and we're very excited about that. As a former player myself what an opportunity it is to create an opportunity for other players to live out their dream and take care of their families."

The XFL is set to relaunch in the spring of 2023.

The BattleHawks were the most successful team in the league, as they were tied for the best record in their conference and sold more tickets and merchandise than any other team in the league. That's all before what was going to be the biggest game of the year, when St. Louis was set to host the team from Los Angeles. The season was put on pause due to COVID, then was completely shut down.

But it's still not yet confirmed that St. Louis will be invited back into the league in 2023. However, earlier this month there was a huge hint was dropped that the BattleHawks could be back in the fold.

The Rock's business partner, Dany Garcia, posted photos on Instagram of her in a meeting about the future of the XFL. In the background, you can see a BattleHawks jersey (on the far right).

The Rock, Garcia and their business partners purchased the league in August 2020 for about $15 million.

© 2021 KMOX (Audacy). All rights reserved

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Follow KMOX

Facebook | Twitter | I nstagram