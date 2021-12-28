Ty Law talks taunting: 'As long as he didn't talk about the man's momma, it's fair game'

The flood of support for David Andrews keeps coming from current and former NFL players.

Tuesday morning on the Greg Hill Show, it was former Patriots cornerback Ty Law's turn to take issue with the officials' decision to throw a taunting penalty at the Patriots center Sunday after he came to the defense of quarterback Mac Jones.

"I think it's part of the game," Law said. "It was not a good call by any means. It's an intense game. You're trying to get up in that guy's head any way you can within the rules. I think that was a silly call. I think they should take that out of the game. The competition committee, they really need to look at these things because they are just words. We're grown-ass men out there. It's just words. No matter what he said, as long as he didn't talk about the man's momma, it's fair game. Let's play."

