NFL

Ty Law talks taunting: 'As long as he didn't talk about the man's momma, it's fair game'

By Rob Bradford
 1 day ago

The flood of support for David Andrews keeps coming from current and former NFL players.

Tuesday morning on the Greg Hill Show, it was former Patriots cornerback Ty Law's turn to take issue with the officials' decision to throw a taunting penalty at the Patriots center Sunday after he came to the defense of quarterback Mac Jones.

"I think it's part of the game," Law said. "It was not a good call by any means. It's an intense game. You're trying to get up in that guy's head any way you can within the rules. I think that was a silly call. I think they should take that out of the game. The competition committee, they really need to look at these things because they are just words. We're grown-ass men out there. It's just words. No matter what he said, as long as he didn't talk about the man's momma, it's fair game. Let's play."

To hear Law talk extensively about the controversial call, go to the 6:40 mark ...

NESN

Ty Law Speaks Out About NFL’s Taunting Crackdown After Bills-Patriots

Ty Law, seemingly like everyone else in the football world, has an issue with the NFL’s new taunting rules. The NFL entered the 2021 season with an objective to crack down on taunting, but those efforts largely have yielded frustration among players and fans alike. Referees have been far too quick with the whistle, much like they were during Sunday’s game between the Bills and the Patriots.
Mac Jones
New York Post

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend makes bold jacket statement in Cowboys’ big win

Dak Prescott’s impressive play wasn’t the only thing turning heads at Sunday’s Cowboys game. Before Dallas destroyed the Washington Football Team in a post-Christmas blowout, Prescott’s girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, made quite the statement on the sidelines, courtesy of her “Cowboys make better lovers” jacket.
enstarz.com

Mystery Behind John Madden Cause of Death: Legendary NFL Hall of Fame Coach Dead at 85

The NFL confirmed that the legendary Hall of Fame coach and announcer, John Madden, passed away at the age of 85. In a press release, the National Football League announced his death Tuesday afternoon, December 28. Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement, "On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe, and their families."
On3.com

Kellen Moore responds to rumors of head coaching interest

As the NFL gears up for the postseason, teams that are in no position to make a Super Bowl run might start to ponder who their next head coach will be. And with the Dallas Cowboys being one of the best teams in the NFL, it would come as no surprise if one or more of their coordinators saw a promotion in the offseason with another team.
