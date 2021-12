The last two years of his life, Motorhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister was plagued with health problems. Still, the rock and roll legend, who seemingly spent half his career with a tall glass of Jack Daniels lightly flavored with Coca-Cola in his hand, appeared to be indestructible. And up to the very end he strived to live up to the role, performing a series of eardrum-bursting concerts in Europe during the final month of his life, not knowing his body was riddled with an aggressive form of cancer. And even though he felt like s--t the entire time, he still planned to return to Europe in January to continue touring.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO