Education

3 Approaches to Business Education

Digital Collegian
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBusiness education doesn't always mean getting a bachelor's degree in the field. While that is one option, there are many other ways to learn more about the business world. You might remember in the classroom, on the job, or through a combination of the two. College Courses. A bachelor's...

www.collegian.psu.edu

The 74

New Education Research: Small-Group Learning Can Mitigate Effects of Closures

Schools aren’t just where kids go to learn reading, math, science and history. The social skills they learn – like how to build and maintain relationships with peers – are also critical. This is particularly true as schools grapple with the aftereffects of school closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As an education researcher, I […]
EDUCATION
greenvillejournal.com

Education Rewind

Greenville Technical College students got a huge boost as the state offered to foot the bill for tuition in the governor’s ambitious plan to train up students for the state’s ever-growing need for trained employees. That, and the school’s new student success center opened its doors this year. Meanwhile, the debate over masking, more pay for teachers and the University of South Carolina’s president search rounded out the top stories for 2021.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
The Ledger

EDUCATION NEWS

SEU students win scholarship awards at educators' conference. Three Southeastern University students were recently chosen as Fanchon F. Funk Scholars by the Florida Association of Teacher Educators at the 2021 annual FATE conference in Tampa. Cassandra “Cassie” Cullen, John Pokhan and Daria Castor were three of the four recipients recognized as outstanding future educators. They will each receive a $500 scholarship award in addition to a one-year membership to FATE. The Fanchon Funk scholarship awards are named in tribute of Fanchon “Fancy” Funk, professor emerita at Florida State University. In addition to being honored at the conference, Castor presented a research poster titled “The Compelling Need for Trauma-Informed Training for Early Childhood Educators” under the advisement of assistant professor of education Lisa Ciganek, Eb.D.
LAKELAND, FL
Ars Technica

A year on: the highs and lows of a new engineering education system

One of the last times I wrote anything for Ars Technica, I excitedly detailed our new electrical engineering curriculum. We were starting a pilot in February and I promised to write a follow up at the end of the academic year, which was in July. To be honest, I was so exhausted by the semester that I simply could not bring myself to write about it over the summer holiday.
EDUCATION
moodyonthemarket.com

Michigan Education Trust Launches New Pricing Structure

If you want to start saving for your child or grandchild’s college education, now is a good time to do it. The Michigan Education Trust is kicking off a new pricing structure this month so you can pay for your child’s future college tuition at today’s price. Diane Brewer is the director of the Michigan Education Trust. She spoke with Michigan News Network about the new deal.
EDUCATION
The Alliance Review

Higher Education

The University of Mount Union Department of Performing Arts held its Purple Raider Marching Band and Raider Steel Band Season Showcase on Dec. 3. The following students performed as part of the event: Amanda Bentley of Minerva; Timothy Sams Jr. of East Rochester; Rachel Vaughan of Minerva; and Olan Domer of Carrollton;
MINERVA, OH
Digital Collegian

Benefits of Seeking Virtual Therapy for Students

The mental health of the student community has become a priority in recent years. For a student, the adolescent years and 20s is a turbulent period as umpteen factors such as family, academics, relationships and other unforeseen scenarios tend to deeply affect their inexperienced lives. The radical shift in education due to the pandemic has also affected students who were previously exposed to a system of classroom interaction and peer bonding. Students are prone to a variety of mental health issues including stress, anxiety and depression. As asking for help is still not a comfortable option for everyone, various mental healthcare wellness programs for students have become a relevant need of the time. However, with the gradual decline in the stigma surrounding mental health, the availability of mental health resources for the student community has taken a front seat. Students now have the option to seek and choose therapy by availing of virtual and wellness therapy services. Here are the different ways in which virtual therapy benefits students.
MENTAL HEALTH
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
districtadministration.com

How schools can give online learning a better name post-COVID

Virtual learning and virtual academies have a negative connotation for some educators and families after the turbulent shifts back and forth online during the last three school years. That could provide a public relations challenge for district leaders who are now trying to develop or enhance more robust and permanent...
EDUCATION
cherokeek12.net

Meet a CCSD 2021 School Partner of the Year: Allegro Business Products of Tippens Education Center!

We appreciate partners' support of our schools, which is why we celebrate their service here -- congratulations to Tippens Education Center 2021 Partner of the Year: Allegro Business Products!. Does your business or organization partner with a CCSD school? Visit our School Partnerships webpage (https://www.cherokeek12.net/Content/ccsd-school-partnerships) to learn more! #CCSDPartnersInAction.
EDUCATION
Hammonton Gazette

Educators of the Year

HAMMONTON—Hammonton Public Schools have announced their Governor’s Educators of the Year for the 2021-2022 school year. According to the website for the N.J. Department of Education, each candidate must “be an exceptionally skilled and dedicated licensed classroom teacher ... where teaching is the primary responsibility rather than administrative or supervisory responsibilities or an educational services professional (ESP) who is listed as one of the eligible enrollment areas.”
HAMMONTON, NJ
smallbiztrends.com

Deadline to Apply for Small Business Week Awards Quickly Approaching

The deadline to apply for the National Small Business Week Awards is getting closer. Nominations for the 2022 awards will remain open until January 11 at 3pm ET. The awards are part of National Small Business Week. They are dedicated to enabling the Small Business Administration (SBA) highlight and commend outstanding small business owners, entrepreneurs and community members across the United States.
SMALL BUSINESS
BlogHer

Kendra Bracken-Ferguson Reflects On Marian Salzman’s Trends for the Future

Globally recognized trendspotter Marian Salzman recently returned to the BlogHer stage to share her highly anticipated predictions for 2022. As part of our supporting editorial, we asked thought leaders from the BlogHer Community to share their perspectives on what’s in store for us in the coming year. Kendra Bracken-Ferguson is a transformative brand builder, connector and launcher. With an entrepreneurial career that spans brand development, strategic planning, operations, investing, board membership and C-suite leadership, she has helped create, build and monetize over 200 influencer-driven brands that have generated more than $100 million in revenue. Marian Salzman joined us live on December 14th for...
ECONOMY
themissouritimes.com

DED focuses ARPA funds on broadband infrastructure

Missouri’s Department of Economic Development (DED) is heading into the new year with an emphasis on broadband through a planned investment from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) leaders say would expand access and reliability for rural and urban areas alike. Gov. Mike Parson unveiled plans for a historic...
INTERNET
WestfairOnline

Gabelli and Jewish Business Network launch education effort

Billionaire investment advisor Mario Gabelli and the Jewish Business Network (JBN), a Dobbs Ferry nonprofit that describes itself as an organization that “assists Jewish business leaders, professionals and entrepreneurs with developing meaningful relationships and business growth enhanced with Jewish values and traditions,” have announced the launch of The Mario J. Gabelli Business Education Institute.
DOBBS FERRY, NY
Hartford Courant

Jeff Digel Memorial Fund to benefit Hartford’s Covenant Preparatory School

The Hartford Foundation for Public Giving has created a new fund to benefit Covenant Preparatory School, in honor of the school’s longtime patron Jeff Digel. The new fund, started with a $1 million contribution from an anonymous donor, will support operating expenses for the middle school, which offers tuition-free education for young men from underserved Hartford-area communities at the Broad ...
HARTFORD, CT
yankodesign.com

Offsite’s ‘Learn From Home’ approach is making great design education more accessible to everyone

The notion that good education/learning MUST come from a university or from working is a flawed one. Offsite’s mentorship courses and programs are disrupting design education by enabling industry leaders to spread knowledge to budding design talent in a setting that’s less formal and expensive than a college, less demanding than a workplace, while still being just as (if not even more) enriching.
EDUCATION

