WV Gov. Justice: ‘Who do you know that has taken a vaccination shot and has dropped over dead?’

By Sam Kirk
WBOY 12 News
 1 day ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – “You’ve got to absolutely hear me when I say: you need to be vaccinated so badly. Without any question, you need to have your booster shot,” West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said during Tuesday’s virtual COVID-19 briefing.

Ret. Maj. Gen. Jim Hoyer urged state resident to “continue to press your friends, your neighbors, your relatives,” to get vaccinated and boosted.

The state’s latest data shows that 312,000 West Virginians have gotten booster shots, Justice reposted.

“Who do you know that has taken a vaccination shot and has dropped over dead? Yet, who do you know who has gotten COVID and died?” Gov. Justice asked.

There are also currently 18 cases of the Omicron variant that have been identified in West Virginia, the governor said, before predicting that the number “will surely skyrocket before this is over.”

State health officials are working on testing events at schools, which will optional and free, they said. Schedules for the testing will be posted soon, officials said.

Health officials also mentioned the CDC’s modified quarantine guidelines .

Gov. Justice also took a few moments to mention the appointments he made to the state’s new Intermediate Court of Appeals , earlier on Tuesday.

Angela Patterson
18h ago

I don't know anyone that's died from just covid either. There's always been underlying issues accompanying it. Why should I risk a vaccine with no history if I can still contract and transmit the virus?

Equal justice for all?
8h ago

Me personally when I started kindergarten vaccines were required before being allowed to go to school and probably for you all also, we us not knowing what was in them but yet we had to take them and so we did, and it appears we’re all still here, I can’t see what all the fuss is about, I for one do not trust our government as far as I could throw anyone of them. But if this could be the end of covid I’m glad I’m vaccinated !!

Betsy Betz
9h ago

I stopped counting after more than a dozen friends & relatives died from the shot, dozens more experienced life time illnesses, that will never go away. 1 got Covid from the shot & died within 12 hours. I know of none that have specifically died from Covid alone, while not having the shot!

