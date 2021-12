With the highly contagious Omicron variant spiking in the United States post-holidays, it’s more important than ever to make sure your immune system is working as best as it can. When your body is nourished and strong, it’s in a better position to fight off illnesses quicker and with less symptoms. We always hear that Vitamin C, especially citrus fruit, is the best way to boost your immune system via nutrition. But, there are lots of other foods rich in Vitamin C that you can add to your diet to get your immune system in fighting shape. We asked Carissa Galloway, RDN, Premier Protein Nutrition Consultant what the best Vitamin C sources are that you can add to your plate this cold and flu season.

