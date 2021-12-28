ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Game of the Week: College Football Playoff Semifinals

By Rick Gregg
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K1ZKI_0dXVoSmO00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- College football's playoffs are here to fill your New Year's Eve TV quota.

Top-ranked Alabama is almost a two-touchdown favorite to beat Cincinnati, which is the first team from the so-called 'Group of Five' conferences to make the playoffs.  All the Bearcats had to do to get to the top four was go undefeated, beat Notre Dame in South Bend in a game scheduled back in 2019, then see the Irish recover to finish #5 in the country. Anyone can do it, right?

Alabama has a loss - an October shoot-out at Texas A&M - but it also has Heisman winner Bryce Young at quarterback, a punishing defense led by linebacker Will Anderson Jr., and a 17-point SEC championship game win over Georgia on its resume.

Those Bulldogs are favored to beat the Wolverines by about a touchdown, depending where you look.  Michigan is led by defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who finished second in the Heisman voting.  Plus, the Wolverines would get to play something like a home game in the national championship if they win - the title game is at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, where Michigan flattened Iowa 42-3 in the Big Ten Championship Game.

But Georgia's defense is punishing too.  The Bulldogs have held opponents to single digits eight times this year.  In fact, Alabama's 41 points against the Bulldogs in the SEC Championship game were more than Georgia had allowed in all of its games since Halloween - combined.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Football
State
Georgia State
Chicago, IL
Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Illinois College Sports
Chicago, IL
College Sports
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Young
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy