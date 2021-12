President Joe Biden on Monday signed into law a sweeping defense authorization bill that includes nearly $770 billion in defense spending for fiscal year 2022. The bill — which provides a 2.7% increase in military basic pay — also includes changes to how the military prosecutes certain crimes, like sexual assault, and authorizes a national memorial honoring the men and women who have served in the nation's longest war, the Global War on Terrorism — measures backed by Republican members of Iowa's congressional delegation.

