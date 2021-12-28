Monarch Pass avalanche forces closure of U.S. 50

U.S. 50 was closed early Tuesday morning after an avalanche, the Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted.

After an avalanche was reported between two nearby county roads, 240 and 888, U.S. 50 was closed for avalanche control near Monarch Pass, the state transportation department tweeted just before 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The closure stretched from mile post 190, just east of Sargents, to mile post 210, just west of Maysville, according to the department’s website. Updates for the closure can be found at COtrip.org .

The pass previously closed Dec. 24 for an avalanche. It was reopened three hours later.