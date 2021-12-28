ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monarch, CO

Monarch Pass avalanche forces closure of U.S. 50

By ESTEBAN CANDELARIA
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 1 day ago

U.S. 50 was closed early Tuesday morning after an avalanche, the Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted.

After an avalanche was reported between two nearby county roads, 240 and 888, U.S. 50 was closed for avalanche control near Monarch Pass, the state transportation department tweeted just before 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

#US50 westbound: Road closed due to an avalanche between County Road 240 and County Road 888. Road closed due to Avalanche Control. https://t.co/YaXFDR8BS4 — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) December 28, 2021

https://twitter.com/ColoradoDOT/status/1475790522170052608?s=20

The closure stretched from mile post 190, just east of Sargents, to mile post 210, just west of Maysville, according to the department’s website. Updates for the closure can be found at COtrip.org .

The pass previously closed Dec. 24 for an avalanche. It was reopened three hours later.

