ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NY

NINE Man City Stars Named Among 30 Best Premier League Players From 2021

By Srinivas Sadhanand
CityXtra
CityXtra
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ozV0a_0dXVi4zr00

Pep Guardiola's side have had a sensational 2021.

Winning the Premier League title in style, lifting the Carabao Cup for the fourth time in a row, and reaching their first-ever Champions League final, Manchester City have been phenomenal this calendar year.

Going into 2022, things couldn’t be any better for the Blues - sitting six points clear at the top of the Premier League table, while also qualifying for the Champions League last sixteen with a game to spare.

The Telegraph have recognised this by adding nine Manchester City players into their annual ranking of the 30 best Premier League players from 2021:

  • 28th: Ederson
  • 27th: Jack Grealish
  • 17th: Raheem Sterling
  • 15th: Ilkay Gundogan
  • 13th: Joao Cancelo
  • 11th: Ruben Dias
  • 9th: Phil Foden
  • 6th: Kevin De Bruyne
  • 2nd: Bernardo Silva

The full ranking from the Telegraph can be found here.

Manchester City's strong representation in the ranking speaks volumes about the club and the players. The rankings in themselves can certainly stir up a debate, and perhaps rightfully so.

Particularly in the case of Ilkay Gundogan, Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo - who have been ranked quite low in accordance with their performances - as it’s fair to say that the trio have arguably been the best players in their respective positions in Europe, throughout the calendar year.

In addition, the surprise exclusions of Kyle Walker, Riyad Mahrez and Rodri remain head-scratchers for many, with each and every one of them having a remarkable 2021.

While these rankings may not be every Manchester City fan’s cup of tea, the fact of the matter is that it’s impossible for this group of players to not dominate such lists after their incredible levels of consistency yet again.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
SPORTbible

Bernardo Silva Hilariously Names His Dog After Manchester City Teammate

If you're looking for a superb piece of light-hearted content to watch in the coming days, then check out a brilliant interview with Bernardo Silva. Manchester City's in-house media team have published a candid chat with their Portuguese midfielder, but the star of the show is undoubtedly their dog, who has been hilariously named 'John' after teammate John Stones.
PETS
The Independent

Ferran Torres completes £47m move from Man City to Barcelona

Ferran Torres has completed a move to Barcelona from Manchester City and penned a five-and-a-half year contract.The move will cost an initial €55m (£47m) fee which could rise to more than €60m (£51m), while the Spain international’s buyout clause has been set at €1 billion.The player will be presented at the Camp Nou on 3 January and becomes the first signing of the Xavi era. Torres is also the most expensive Spanish signing in Barcelona’s history.City have made a significant profit on Torres, who only joined in a £20.9m move from Valencia during the summer of 2020 and has missed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Kyle Walker
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Riyad Mahrez
Person
Kevin De Bruyne
CityXtra

"Basically Funds Haaland", "Benefits All Parties" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Ferran Torres' Completed Transfer to Barcelona

The Spaniard has today completed a reported €65 million move to FC Barcelona - making him the second-highest sale in Manchester City history. Torres signed for the Blues from Valencia in 2020, costing the club around £20.8 million. The reported fee City have received signals a significant profit on their initial investment.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#The Premier League#Man City#The Champions League#Telegraph
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
375
Followers
3K+
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

Comments / 0

Community Policy