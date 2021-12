BEMIDJI, Minn. (WCCO) – Police in Bemidji are asking for the public’s help in searching for Nevaeh Kingbird, a 15-year-old girl who was reported as a runway in late October. Authorities say Kingbird was last seen leaving a party around Carter Circle on the southern end of the city around 1 a.m. on Oct. 22. She was later seen leaving a second residence at Southview Terrace Park around 2 a.m. Police have searched the areas, but have not been able to gather any information about her whereabouts. Credit: Bemidji Police Department Since she was reported missing, Kingbird has not been in contact with family or...

BEMIDJI, MN ・ 13 DAYS AGO