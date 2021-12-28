ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Five dead, including suspect, after Denver-area shooting spree

By Associated Press
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rZZwm_0dXVfcKt00
Police vehicles outside the Sol Tribe tattoo shop on Broadway in Denver, where two women were shot and killed and a man injured Monday. Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

DENVER (AP) — A gunman killed four people and injured an officer after opening fire in several locations around the Denver area, police said Monday.

The suspect also died Monday after exchanging gunfire with officers, Lakewood police said.

Police said they were still investigating what led to the shootings.

“We need to dig in and find out what the motive was behind this,” Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said at a news conference.

The shootings started shortly after 5 p.m. in central Denver, where two women were killed and a man was injured, Pazen said. A short time later, a man was fatally shot several blocks away, Pazen said. During that pursuit police officers exchanged gunfire with a suspect. The suspect then fled to the nearby city of Lakewood, Pazen said.

Just before 6 p.m., the Lakewood Police Department received a report of shots fired at a business, said John Romero, a spokesman for that department.

A gunshot victim was later found and pronounced dead at the scene, Romero said. Police officers identified the car and the shooting suspect, but the suspect was not identified at the joint news conference, he said.

Romero said that when the officers found the car, the gunman opened fire and officers shot back. The gunman then fled on foot to a Hyatt hotel, where he is believed to have shot a clerk. He also shot and wounded a Lakewood police officer after he left the hotel.

The wounded officer was undergoing surgery Monday night and his condition was not immediately known, a spokesman for the Lakewood Police Department said. The hotel clerk’s condition was not known.

The suspect was later shot in Lakewood and pronounced dead at the scene, Romero said. It was not immediately clear if police officers had shot him.

“This one individual was responsible for this very violent crime spree that took place this evening,” Pazen said.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MarketWatch

Another round of snow due before thaw comes to frigid Northwest

SEATTLE — A thaw-out is coming for frozen Seattle and Portland, Oregon, but not before another round of snow that could compound problems for a region more accustomed to winter rain than arctic blasts. More snow and rain fell on California on Wednesday, causing travel disruptions on mountain routes...
MarketWatch

The Great Resignation has led to a wave of self-startups, especially in the Southeast

The Great Resignation not only has liberated workers from their employers but it has led to a boom in small businesses across the nation, especially in the Southeast. Those are among the conclusions of a survey by software-as-a-service platform Zapier. New business creation is more than 50% higher than it was pre-pandemic, it found, as U.S. entrepreneurs look to take advantage of a time when it is less costly to start a small business and many employees eschew a return to large offices.
SMALL BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
City
Lakewood, CO
County
Denver, CO
MarketWatch

More cruise ships under CDC investigation due to COVID cases

MIAMI — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating more cruise ships due to new cases of COVID-19 as the omicron variant drives extremely high infection levels in the industry hub of Florida. The CDC said 88 vessels are now either under investigation or observation, but...
MIAMI, FL
MarketWatch

Feds approve California’s Medicaid overhaul, allowing funds to be spent on housing services

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The U.S. government has approved California’s overhaul of the nation’s largest insurance program for low-income and disabled residents, officials said Wednesday, a decision that among other things allows Medicaid money to be spent on housing-related services as the most populous state struggles with homelessness and a lack of affordable housing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Romero
MarketWatch

Facebook's stock reverses lower, after report that it looked to divide lawmakers to forestall tougher rules on social media

Shares of Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. FB, -0.95% dropped 0.8% in morning trading Wednesday, reversing earlier intraday gains of as much as 1%, after the Wall Street Journal reported that the social-media and metaverse company looked to divide lawmakers along party lines to forestall any bipartisan attempt to install tougher rules on social-media platforms. Citing people described as familiar with the conversations, the report said Facebook's Washington team called Republican lawmakers to push the narrative that former Facebook employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen was trying to help Democrats, while at the same time calling Democrats to warn them that Republicans were focused on Facebook's decision to ban expressions of support for Kyle Rittenhouse, who was charged with killing two people during civil unrest in Wisconsin, and later acquitted. The report said Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg told employees not to apologize. Meta's stock has gained 1.2% over the past three months and has rallied 25.8% this year, while the S&P 500.
INTERNET
MarketWatch

Lawsuits against OxyContin owners remain on hold; negotiations ordered

Even though one judge rejected OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma’s sweeping settlement of thousands of lawsuits over the opioid crisis, another refused Wednesday to allow litigation to move ahead just yet against members of the Sackler family who own the company — but also ordered negotiations for a reworked settlement.
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Spree#Denver Police#Ap
MarketWatch

Charitable organizations have begun to dabble in NFTs

On Giving Tuesday, officials at New Jersey–based healthcare charity Sostento learned they would receive a donation of roughly $58,000 by the end of the week. Best New Ideas in Money: Torn between donating to a charity you care about vs. one that will do the most good? Try this ‘Giving Multiplier’
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MarketWatch

Pending home sales slide as buyers grow more cautious about high prices

The number of home buyers who signed a contract to purchase a home in November declined, as high home prices give buyers pause. Pending home sales decreased 2.2% in November compared with October, the National Association of Realtors reported Wednesday. Economists polled by MarketWatch had projected a 0.8% increase for pending home sales in November.
REAL ESTATE
MarketWatch

France ups pressure on unvaccinated amid record infections

France’s government is forging ahead with efforts to increase pressure on unvaccinated people to get coronavirus shots, as the country reported 208,000 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday — a record fueled by the omicron variant. Health Minister Olivier Veran on Wednesday defended a government plan to allow only the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

63K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy