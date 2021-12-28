ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

2022 Chevy Silverado with nicer interior gets price increases

By Jonathon Ramsey
Autoblog
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGM Authority's insiders clued the outlet into pricing for the refreshed 2022 Chevrolet Silverado, those MSRP figures backed up by Muscle Car & Trucks. To be clear, we're talking about pricing for the overhauled models with the new and much nicer interiors, not the 2022 Silverado Limited models (which have been...

www.autoblog.com

CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Is Making Every Corvette Z06 Truly Unique

Ever since its launch back in October, the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 has been making headlines for all kinds of reasons. Some can't get over how good it sounds, while others have been speculating about how much it will cost. All we know is that the C8 Z06 is the most badass Corvette to date, and it's so badass, in fact, that you are going to have to wait years to get your hands on one. Don't worry though: Chevrolet is offering the new high-performance sports car with over 11,000 possible 2023 Corvette Z06 trim combinations. That should keep you busy in the meantime.
CARS
gmauthority.com

1948 Chevy COE Crew Cab “Decoliner” Heads To Auction

The Chevy COE (cab over engine), with its bulldog nose, was one of GM’s most distinctive designs. The idea behind placing the cab over the engine gave the driver a more commanding view. The design also allowed for a shorter wheelbase that created a tighter turn radius, enabling the truck access to narrow alleys and tighter corners, all while carrying the same payload as a longer truck. This made the COE popular in crowded cities. There were some disadvantages to the design, as servicing the engine became more complicated, compromised ride quality, the climb in and out of the cab, and summer heat radiated from the engine into the cab.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

1970 Mustang Buried in Garage for Almost 30 Years!

How do cars end up being entombed in garages or hidden away in barns or sheds? We imagine there are a host of reasons, but we would bet one of the most common is that the car broke down or was otherwise damaged, the owner didn't have the time, cash, or passion to fix it, and it was locked away to be repaired "eventually." But, like that song from the musical Annie goes, repair is always a day away, and such is certainly the case with this 1970 Mustang fastback—or as Ford called it, a Sportsroof.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

There's Bad News About The 2022 Ford Mustang

Bad news, muscle car fans: the Ford Mustang GT and Mach 1 are being downgraded for the 2022 model year. Back in October, Ford announced the naturally aspirated 5.0 Coyote V8 that powers the Mustang GT and Mach 1 will lose 10 horsepower and 10 lb-ft of torque to comply with tighter emissions regulations when the 2022 models launch next year.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Chevy Silverado ZR2 May Inconvenience Buyers

One of the best changes for the Silverado includes the addition of the 2022 Chevy Silverado ZR2 trim. But unfortunately, the Chevy Silverado ZR2 may be more difficult to get due to its buying process at dealerships. The 2022 Chevy Silverado ZR2 can’t be pre-ordered. If you want the 2022...
BUYING CARS
The Car Connection

Ford Maverick: Best Car To Buy 2022 nominee

The 2022 Ford Maverick is a compact pickup truck with a crew cab and a small bed. It's not powerful, it doesn't tow much, and the interior's covered in more plastic than an indoor playground. It's basic and it's brilliant. Powered by a standard hybrid engine with an EPA-rated 37 mpg combined, the Maverick starts at about $21,500, which is less than half of what the average car shopper pays for a new car. Its value and versatility make it a finalist for our Best Car To Buy 2022 award.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

The Chevy Beast Is No Longer Called The Beast

Chevrolet made quite the splash at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas this year, arriving with a variety of interesting concepts and products to wow the crowds. Among these was the Chevy Beast, an off-roader monster with a supercharged heartbeat and rough-stuff equipment from tip to tail. Now, however, GM is no longer calling this concept the Chevy Beast.
CARS
Fox News

Barely-driven 1987 Buick GNX muscle car sold for $236,000

Buick is having a big year. Well, one old Buick is. A string of rare 1987 Buick GNX muscle cars have been auctioned in recent months at prices over $200,000. The latest example, which has just 759 miles on its odometer, was sold on the Bring A Trailer website Monday for $236,000, which is the second-highest price ever paid for the model. The all-time record was set in June at the Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas auction where an example driven just 8.7 miles went for $275,000.
MARKETS
fordauthority.com

Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Crate Engine Gets Price Increase After Debut

As Ford Authority reported last month, Ford’s supercharged 5.2L Predator V8 – which cranks out 760 horsepower and 625 pound-feet of torque in the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 – is now available to purchase as a crate engine in addition to being available through the Ford Parts catalog, a fact that Ford Authority exclusively reported last November. However, the Shelby GT500 crate engine has received a price increase roughly a month after its launch, from the original price of $25,995 to $27,295.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

The Best Pickup Trucks to Buy in 2022

Ask anyone what they picture a work vehicle as, and a pickup truck will likely come to mind. But it's also clear that these capable, practical vehicles have become so much more than utilitarian machines over the years. For decades, trucks have topped the sales charts and now serve as daily transportation for millions of Americans. Trucks have become so much a part of daily life ,that many now boast just as much—if not more—luxury and refinement as actual luxury cars. The full-size half-ton pickup is at the heart of the truck segment—with the top dogs such as sFord F-150, the Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra, and Ram 1500 powering millions of sales. But the midsize pickup truck has seen a resurgence of late thanks to the Chevrolet Colorado, the Ford Ranger, and others, while heavy-duty (HD) rigs are the choice for the toughest work and heaviest hauling. And don't forget the recently revived compact truck class, with some truly interesting competition from Hyundai and Ford. We've tested and reviewed all the trucks for sale in America today; read on to see which are the best compact, midsize, full-size, and HD pickups you can buy right now.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1973 Chevy Nova Is The Last Of Its Kind

A 350 cubic inch engine and 4-speed manual transmission make this a blast to drive. The 1970s were an excellent time for the famous American automotive brand that we all know and love, Chevrolet. Models like the Chevelle, Camaro, and Nova were going through a massive design change which still makes automotive enthusiasts’ hair curl. The latter vehicle especially was particularly affected by the new style as it continued to evolve within the automotive market. Then the infamous year of 1973 struck. For many reasons, the United States was plunged into economic despair as a shortage of oil and, subsequently, gas plagued the nation. This was the last year that many of the beautiful muscle cars of old that we all know and love could be found in their proper form.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Ultra Rare Corvette Costs A Fortune

The Chevrolet Corvette is one of the most collectible American sports cars out there. From rare oddities to classic restomods, people can't get enough of this car, and Chevrolet can barely keep up with demand for the latest C8. We've converted some very interesting Corvette cars over the years, but every once in a while we come across something really special. This is one of those cars. Listed for sale on Classic Autotrader for an eye-watering $209,995, this 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Coupe continuation must be one of the coolest-looking 'Vettes we've ever seen, and don't let the continuation label fool you: this ain't no cheap replica, but a Chevrolet-sanctioned build of the highest quality.
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

One of these 8 cars will be named Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2022

We're in the middle of a changeover from the internal combustion engine to electric propulsion. The good news for auto enthusiasts is power comes easily for EVs. The bad news is they'll mark the end of manual transmissions and rumbling V-8 soundtracks. As the market turns toward more and more luxury and performance EVs, we'll have a decision to make here at Motor Authority: At what point does an EV win our Best Car To Buy award?
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 Gained New Engine Options

What an exciting time for the 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500. Since the refreshed Chevy Silverado made its debut, it keeps gaining more surprises. Now some of the engine options are being swapped around for the Trail Boss trims. The 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 Trail Boss has new engine options. Currently,...
CARS
Motorious

1956 Chevy Bel Air Convertible Is Pure Fresh Air Fun

The Tri-Five Bel Air was a revolutionary model for Chevrolet as it solidified the brand's hold on the market. In fact, just one year in, the 1956 Bel Air improved Chevy's market share, bumping it up from 16 to 28-percent and in all, the basic design remained unchanged from the previous model year. Among the changes that were made in what basically amounted to a comprehensive face-lift were focused in front and rear ends and trim. A new full-length grille was appointed to the front end and a new single rear housing for the taillights, brake-lights, and backup lights were fitted out back. Further chrome detailing was used and the fuel filler was hidden behind the left rear light cluster. This feature was first seen on Cadillacs of the era and lent a more refined touch to a more affordable car. Among the popular options for the year was the convertible top and Chevy’s 265-cid V-8 engine.
CARS
Motorious

Chevy Impala Barn Find Commercial Is A Real Tearjerker

Chevrolet recently dropped a new commercial in time for Christmas and oh boy is it a tearjerker. Called “Holiday Ride” it’s got a little bit of everything, including a barn find 1966 Chevy Impala and a lot of heart. Not since Ram released its Super Bowl commercial titled “Farmer” back in 2013 have I been so touched by a car commercial. Seriously, it’s that good.
CARS
Motorious

Dodge Is Cancelling The Hemi V8

I warned everyone that the disbanding of Dodge’s SRT team was the beginning of the end for high-performance for the brand, but some people just didn’t want to hear it. Then when it came out recently that the Hellcats are getting canceled at the end of 2023 I predicted that would also be the curtain call for all the Hemi V8s, something which was just confirmed.
CARS
gmauthority.com

2022 Yenko/SC Chevy Camaro To Produce 1,100 Horsepower: Video

The 2022 Yenko/SC Chevy Camaro will produce 1,100 horsepower, Speciality Vehicle Engineering has revealed. Speciality Vehicle Engineering (SVE), which is based out of New Jersey, has made a name for itself by reviving the iconic Yenko name for a series of specially tuned, limited-edition GM vehicles. The company is upping the ante in the New Year, laying out plans this week to release a new 2022 Yenko/SC Chevy Camaro Stage II producing an eye-popping 1,100 horsepower.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Truckload Of 2023 Corvette Z06 Units Spotted Heading To GM Proving Ground

A Chevy dealer representative took a few snapshots of a truckload of 2023 Corvette Z06 units loaded onto a car hauler this week, giving us some of the first real-world photos of the new mid-engine supercar without any camouflage applied to it. These Corvette Z06 units are not being dropped...
CARS
Motorious

1969 Chevrolet Camaro Is An Insane Mustang Eating Machine

This crazy Camaro makes all other competitors from the time look like slow moving economy cars. The original first-generation Camaro is an iconic pony car that made waves within the automotive community for being a "small vicious animal that eats Mustangs." Finally, America had a beautifully crafted, cheap, American muscle car powerhouse in a much smaller package than the usual performance models. The Mustang was all well and good, but the Camaro was another beast entirely as it seemed to beat the 'Stang in a ton of tests from the drag strip to the design room. Without a doubt, these cars were some of America's most influential vehicles ever to hit the American sales floor. So what if you're one of the many American automotive enthusiasts who want to get their hands on one of these intense machines?
CARS

