Black Friday has come and gone, and I’m sure many of you took advantage of the Nikon Z camera deals. Now, the real dilemma … which lens to buy first?. Let’s be clear, one of the biggest shocks to newbie photographer is the pricing of quality glass. I remember being floored by how much a lens cost. These days, a quality lens that represents a good value is right around $1,000. So that’s the budget line I’ll be working with. That said, before we get into this article, understand that there is no absolute “right” answer to this question.

ELECTRONICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO