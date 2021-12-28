Did You Know ‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Is Married to a Former Teen Star?

Spoilers below for the series premiere of 1883, so be warned if you haven’t yet watched!. With its high-profile debut across both Paramount+ and Paramount Network, 1883 quickly proved itself to be a worthy prequel to Yellowstone, with Taylor Sheridan going for broke in crafting the story of the Dutton family’s stressful and problem-filled journey to Montana. As difficult as the trip already is for Tim McGraw and Faith HIll’s James and Margaret, respectively, even Isabel May’s smiling optimist Elsa Dutton hasn’t made it through these early days unscathed. As she attempted to catch some shuteye in the premiere, she was attacked by a bumbling drunken oaf who wandered into the wrong hotel room. And as she fought off his attempts at sexual assault, the attacker uttered four words that will forever be important for Faith Hill’s career: “She’s a wild one.”
