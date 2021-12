Even under circumstances some would consider dire, Matt Ellis didn’t see the uncertainty weighing on any of the Buffalo Sabres’ players or coaches. When the Sabres took the KeyBank Center ice Wednesday for their first game since Dec. 17, they were without head coach Don Granato and six players who were in the lineup before the holiday break: Vinnie Hinostroza, Jeff Skinner, Zemgus Girgensons, Dylan Cozens, Mark Jankowski and Jacob Bryson, all of whom remain in the NHL’s Covid-19 protocols. Combined, they account for 35% of the team’s goals this season.

NHL ・ 2 HOURS AGO