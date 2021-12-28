ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Y’all Means All”: Miranda Lambert releasing inclusive song in new season of ﻿’Queer Eye’

By Syndicated Content
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMiranda Lambert is continuing to demonstrate her LGBTQIA+ allyship by contributing a song to the new season of Queer Eye. As an end-of-year gift for fans, Miranda has revealed that she’s written and recorded the song “Y’all Means All” for the show’s upcoming season, set for release on New Years...

Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert delivers very sweet adoption news ahead of Christmas

Miranda Lambert was inundated with heartfelt messages from fans after giving them an update on a dog who desperately needed a home. The big-hearted country music star paid a visit to Nashville Humane Association earlier in the week and gave many donations. She then posed with one of their precious...
PETS
iheart.com

George Strait surprises crowd with Miranda Lambert at Vegas show!

George Strait played the first of two back-to-back Vegas stops on his Strait to Vegas residency on Friday night (Dec. 3), performing to a sold-out crowd at the city's T-Mobile Arena. During his set, he treated fans to a surprise special guest: Fellow Texan Miranda Lambert hopped onstage for a duet version of "Run," Strait's hit from 2001. Lambert was giddy as she stepped into the spotlight behind the country legend, saying "That's the King right there!" and giving Strait a hug.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert delivers huge surprise just in time for the New Year

Miranda Lambert has some exciting news for her fans – she's teamed up with hit show Queer Eye for a new song!. The country singer teased an instrumental snippet of her brand new track on her Instagram account alongside an image of her posing with the Fab Five from the Netflix series – aka Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown and Antoni Porowski. Fans went wild for the news, thanking Miranda for being such an all to the LGBTQ+ community and dubbing the surprise song the collab they "never knew" they needed.
MUSIC
TODAY.com

‘Queer Eye’ goes to Texas in Season 6

Netflix has dropped a first look at Season 6 of "Queer Eye," which features a preview of Miranda Lambert's latest single, "Y'all Means All." TODAY shares a look.Dec. 28, 2021.
TEXAS STATE
imdb.com

Howdy, Y'all! Watch Queer Eye's Fab Five Go Deep in the Heart of Texas in Season 6 Trailer

Get ready for more fabulous fashion and meaningful makeovers than you can shake a stick at. Queer Eye is back on Dec. 31, and this time, all new episodes of the Emmy-winning hit show are taking us to Austin, Texas. On Dec. 27, Netflix released the new teaser for season six featuring life whisperers Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France. "Howdy, y'all," a cowboy-hat-clad Van Ness enthusiastically declares in the new trailer after moving on from Atlanta city makeovers. The ambassadors new home base in Austin will give them the chance to transform the lives of deserving Texans,...
TEXAS STATE
realitytitbit.com

Why the new Queer Eye theme song is the perfect change for season 6

Queer Eye is back on Netflix after a whole year and a half! Queer Eye fans have been waiting patiently for season 6 to be relaesed and finally, it is set to drop on December 31st, 2021. While many aspects of the show are set to be the same, such...
MUSIC
TODAY.com

Everything you need to know about ‘Queer Eye’ season 6

Get ready to start your New Year's Eve celebrations by reuniting with the "Fab Five.". Netflix announced that the Emmy-winning reality series "Queer Eye" will return for its sixth season on Dec. 31. Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Antoni Porowski are...
TV SERIES
Collider

'Queer Eye: 9 Tear-Jerker Episodes to Revisit Before the New Season

Netflix's hit show Queer Eye is coming back for Season 6 on December 31st. To recap, the conceit is that five gay men, all with individual specialties, seek to help out someone (lovingly referred to as a hero) get a new start on their life. The cast includes Antoni Porowski (the food guy), Tan France (the fashion guy), Karamo Brown (the lifestyle/culture guy), Bobby Berk (the interior design guy), and Jonathan Van Ness (the grooming guy) who spend a week with a new hero to assist in making over their lives. This season will be set in Austin, Texas, with previous seasons taking place in Kansas, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Georgia and specials in Australia and Japan. The show has won four consecutive Primetime Emmys for Outstanding Structured Reality Show. It is a reboot of the hit show, Queer Eye for the Straight Guy from Bravo which ran from 2003 - 2007.
TV SERIES
Hypebae

Netflix Debuts Heartwarming 'Queer Eye' Season 6 Trailer

Netflix has released the official trailer of Queer Eye Season 6, which follows the Fab 5's journey to Texas. The visual kicks off with snippets of clients — a two-step dance instructor not afraid to show cleavage, a cowboy who doesn't shower half the time and a transgender woman — who are in need of grooming tips or life coaching. The upcoming season will highlight the many challenges residents have faced the past year due to coronavirus, as Karamo Brown states: "2020 was a hard year for all of us." Tan France adds: "However, it's a moment to remind ourselves of what really matters to us, which is each other."
TV SERIES
E! News

This Queer Eye Season 6 Sneak Peek Couldn't Be Sweeter—Literally

Watch: "Queer Eye" New Season: EXCLUSIVE Sneak Peek. In this exclusive clip from Queer Eye's sixth season, premiering Dec. 31 on Netflix, the Fab Five try some delicious donuts at an Austin-based dessert shop called OMG Squee. The visit starts off hilariously, with Jonathan Van Ness requesting a chance to double-fist some donuts.
TV SERIES

