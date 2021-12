As the possibility of war looms in Ukraine and Taiwan, a recognizable cry can be heard all over Washington: TheUnited States’ alleged loss of credibility following President Joe Biden’s Afghanistan pullout has emboldened Russia and China. But this predictable panic is only voiced when the U.S. fails to bomb a country; the U.S. breaking international agreements rarely provokes the same hysteria. Our expectations of American reliability have become so debased that we now presume that the U.S. will renege on international agreements when a new party comes to power. Yet, Washington’s so-called credibility mob says little or nothing when we betray our signature.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 18 HOURS AGO