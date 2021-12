Thirteen individuals—community experts from various backgrounds—have been named to Mayor-Elect Malik Evans’ senior management team. With nearly two decades of experience in government affairs and public engagement, Tamara Mayberry, a Buffalo native, will serve as Evans’ chief of staff. Mayberry has worked for the House of Representatives, former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid, and as deputy director of government affairs for the city of Chicago, among other positions. Most recently, she was director of government relations for Empire State Development.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 26 DAYS AGO