ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Former finalist Thiem withdraws from Australian Open

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleVIENNA, Austria (AP) — Former finalist Dominic Thiem says he is withdrawing from the Australian Open and will instead...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Dominic Thiem delays return, pulls out of Australian Open

Dominic Thiem is withdrawing from next month's Australian Open. Thiem announced Tuesday on social media that he will begin his season later in January at the Cordoba Open in Argentina instead of at the first Grand Slam event of the year. He has been sidelined since June because of a...
TENNIS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Most Dangerous City

What goes into an evaluation of whether or not a city is safe? Crime? Personal liberty? Dangerously dirty air? Bad weather brought on by climate change? The Economist Intelligence Unit released its biennial Safe Cities Index, which attempts to answer the question. According to the index, the world’s most dangerous city is Yangon, the largest […]
POLITICS
AFP

Djokovic mystery deepens as stars arrive ahead of Australian Open

Novak Djokovic has not withdrawn from the ATP Cup despite claims he was almost sure to do so, Tennis Australia said Tuesday, as other top players led by Naomi Osaka began arriving ahead of the Australian Open. There has been serious doubt as to whether men's world number one Djokovic would travel to Australia, having refused to confirm if he has been vaccinated against the coronavirus. An unnamed member of his team told Serbian newspaper Blic that they were "99 percent" sure that he would not play in the ATP Cup, which comes ahead of the Australian Open, adding to the intrigue over whether Djokovic would be at the first Grand Slam of the year. But Tennis Australia told AFP the Serbian had yet to pull out of the teams event, which is due to start on Saturday in Sydney with Djokovic drawn to play Norway's Casper Ruud on the opening day.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic Thiem
Person
Novak Djokovic
World Soccer Talk

Big-ticket items go unsold in auction of Maradona assets

Buenos Aires (AFP) – A virtual auction of some 90 items owned by late football superstar Diego Maradona on Sunday failed to attract any big bidders, with a seaside apartment, two BMWs and the house he had bought for his parents among the larger items failing to sell. More...
ECONOMY
Footwear News

Naomi Osaka Takes Flight in Mona Lisa Hoodie & Nike AF1s for Tournament in Melbourne, Australia

Naomi Osaka just touched down in Melbourne, Australia, where she’s set to compete in the Melbourne Summer Set, which will take place in the new year from Jan. 3-9, 2022. This comes after she announced in a September press conference at the US Open that she would be taking a break from tennis. The Japanese tennis star took to Twitter to share a snap of her travel look last night, writing “See you 16ish hours Australia.” In the photo, the masked-up Nike athlete is wearing a bright red Off-White Mona Lisa graphic hoodie with heather gray sweatpants and Nike Air Force...
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

“Rafa doing Rafa things” Australian Open ‘introduces’ former champion Rafael Nadal ahead of the Slam in 2022

World No. 6 Rafael Nadal is undoubtedly one of the greatest players to ever grace the court. While many people call him the ‘King of Clay‘, the Spaniard has a proven track record across all surfaces having won all 4 Grand Slams at least once. Rafa has 13 French Open titles, 4 titles at the US Open, 2 titles at Wimbledon and has won the Australian Open once.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Mallorca Open#Ap
Observer

CDC Moves France, Portugal and 5 More Destinations to Highest COVID-19 Travel Warning Level

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released its latest travel guidance, and is warning Americans against traveling to seven new destinations due to the coronavirus pandemic. The CDC moved France, Portugal, Andorra, Cyprus, Jordan, Liechtenstein and Tanzania to its highest Level 4 “Do Not Travel” category, indicating a “Very High” rate of transmission.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Tennis
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Australian Open
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
101 WIXX

New Zealand delays border re-opening plans over Omicron concerns

WELLINGTON (Reuters) -New Zealand on Tuesday postponed its phased border re-opening plans until the end of February citing the rapid global spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The South Pacific nation had just started easing some of the world’s toughest pandemic measures and its international border restrictions were...
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

Mystery deepens over Djokovic status before ATP Cup in Sydney

Novak Djokovic has yet to pull out of this weekend's ATP Cup in Australia, despite claims that the world number one was '99%' sure to do so. World number one Novak Djokovic remains a participant for the start of this weekend's ATP Cup in Australia amid rumblings that the Serb's vaccination status would rule him out of both that event and the upcoming Australian Open.
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

‘IT’S OFFICIAL’ Novak Djokovic drops the truth bomb over 2022 ATP Cup participation

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic was undoubtedly one of the headliners for the 2022 ATP Cup which was scheduled to begin from January 1 in Sydney. However, with the contrasting point of view regarding vaccination about the player and the Australian government, his decision to play at the tournament was dangling and a matter of great debate amongst tennis circles.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Kei Nishikori, Alexander Bublik out of ATP Melbourne

Former world No. 4 Kei Nishikori and 36th-ranked Alexander Bublik have withdrawn from an ATP event in Melbourne. Nishikori had an unfortunate end to the 2021 season as he was forced to withdraw from the last four tournaments he had on his schedule. On the other side, Bublik finished his...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy