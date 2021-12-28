Dallas Police Investigating After Shooting On Conway Street Leaves 2 Unidentified Men Dead

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police in Dallas are looking for help from the public as they investigate a shooting in the 3700 block of Conway Street that left two men dead.

Officials say it was just before 8:00 p.m. on December 27 when officer responded to a shooting call at the Southcrest Apartments. Once there they found three people shot in the parking lot.

A man, whose identity isn’t known, was pronounced dead at the scene and another man was taken to an area hospital and is stable.

Police later learned that another man was responsible for shooting both victims. It’s believed that the victim found dead in the parking lot exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who was also shot and killed.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are still under investigation. The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify both the shooting victim and believed shooter.

Police are asking for the public’s help and that anyone who has information about the shooting or may know the identity of anyone killed to contact Detective Theodore Gross at 214-671-3143 or send an email to theodore.gross@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. If you have information and wish to remain anonymous, please call 214-373-TIPS, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.