ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas Police Investigating After Shooting On Conway Street Leaves 2 Unidentified Men Dead

CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UMFFt_0dXVaFKv00

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police in Dallas are looking for help from the public as they investigate a shooting in the 3700 block of Conway Street that left two men dead.

Officials say it was just before 8:00 p.m. on December 27 when officer responded to a shooting call at the Southcrest Apartments. Once there they found three people shot in the parking lot.

A man, whose identity isn’t known, was pronounced dead at the scene and another man was taken to an area hospital and is stable.

Police later learned that another man was responsible for shooting both victims. It’s believed that the victim found dead in the parking lot exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who was also shot and killed.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are still under investigation. The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify both the shooting victim and believed shooter.

Police are asking for the public’s help and that anyone who has information about the shooting or may know the identity of anyone killed to contact Detective Theodore Gross at 214-671-3143 or send an email to theodore.gross@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. If you have information and wish to remain anonymous, please call 214-373-TIPS, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Comments / 3

Claude Johnson
1d ago

This is on Eddie Garcia,for lying about he has been able to maintain crime, RIGHT!!!

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Fort Worth Police ID Suspected Gunman In Tow Truck Driver Shooting

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man suspected of shooting a tow truck driver and of other crimes. Julio Soto, 18, was identified as one of the suspects in the case that caused a police lockdown at Hulen Mall last week. On Dec. 21 at about 11:45 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at 5920 Vermillion Drive. When they arrived, a tow truck driver said he was attempting to repossess a car when two male suspects approached him with guns in their hands. One suspect entered the driver’s seat of the...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Seek Public’s Help IDing Suspect Involved In ‘Devastating’ Hit And Run Accident

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance identifying a suspect and their vehicle involved in a “devastating” Dec. 24 hit-and-run. At about 10:08 a.m., a dark-colored SUV struck a woman as she walked in a crosswalk at 300 W Jefferson Blvd at Bishop Avenue. Dallas Police are seeking information about this SUV involved in a Dec. 24 hit and run. (Credit: Dallas Police Department) The victim was dragged for a “significant” distance then left in the street. The suspect then fled the area eastbound on Jefferson Blvd. Anyone who knows the identity of the suspect or has any information about this offense is asked to contact Detective Kenneth Watson at (214) 671-0015 or by email at kenneth.watson@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case number 231184-2021.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Search Continues For Missing Texas 3-Year-Old Lina Khil

SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM) — It has been nine days since anyone has seen a missing three year old girl in Texas. Police in San Antonio say they have no new leads in the disappearance of Lina Khil. Despite having no information concerning the toddler, the FBI and local authorities both still stand by their belief that this is a missing persons case and not an abduction.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
County
Dallas County, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Dallas County, TX
Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

Abel Rodriguez In Custody After Police Chase That Started In Mesquite & Weaved Through Dallas

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — It was a police chase that happened after officers in Mesquite attempted to pull over a man for a traffic violation on December 27. Today the suspect has been identified. Investigators say it was Abel Rodriguez who wouldn’t stop and lead police on a chase that went the wrong way on one-way streets, through parts of Deep Ellum and onto Interstate-30 and U.S. Highway 75 in Dallas. Mugshot of 25-year-old Abel Rodriguez. (credit: Mesquite Police Department) The car chase, that lasted about 40 minutes, ended when Rodriguez allegedly drove onto a dead end street around 5:45 p.m. and got out of his car and ran. It was only seconds after he stopped that the 25-year-old was taken into custody. Abel Rodriguez is charged with evading arrest with a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.
MESQUITE, TX
CBS DFW

Search Continues For Gunman Who Killed 3 At Garland Convenience Store

GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM)— Police in Garland have been working around the clock to track down the gunman responsible for a weekend triple murder in the city. The deadly shooting happened aroud 7:30 Sunday night at a Texaco convenience store in the 700 block of Walnut Street. (credit: CBSDFW.COM) Two of the victims have been identified as Xavier Gonzalez, 14, and Ivan Noyola, 15. Investigators say a white pickup truck pulled up to the store and a man with a gun stepped out of the passenger side and began firing. After the shooting the gunman and the driver sped away from the scene. Three men, whose identities...
GARLAND, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Investigating Christmas Morning Murder Off Lasater Road

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are investigating a murder that took place on early Christmas morning off of Lasater Road. At around 3:26 a.m. on Dec. 25, Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at 14647 Lasater Road. When they arrived, they found an adult man lying in a mobile home parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue rushed to the scene, but pronounced the victim deceased. Currently, police have not identified or arrested any suspects. The circumstances and motive behind the murder are still under investigation, and the victim’s identity has not been released. Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Detective Philip Wheeler by phone at 214-671-3686 or by email at philip.wheeler@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number 231600-2021.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Dallas Police#Murder#Southcrest
CBS DFW

Person Of Interest Sought In Christmas Day Murder In Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police released a pair of surveillance images Monday, Dec. 27 of a person of interest surrounding a Christmas Day murder. Police said a man was found shot to death on Saturday, Dec. 25 around 10 a.m. at 2808 Westwind Circle. Officers spoke with the girlfriend of the victim who told officers that she found her boyfriend, Deshon Williams, with a gunshot wound. The Fort Worth Police homicide unit is requesting public assistance from anyone who may be able to provide information on this crime. Detectives want to speak with the person in the photos. Person of interest in Christmas Day murder (Fort Worth PD). Detectives said they believe this person may have been one of the last people to have contact with Williams before his death. Anyone with information is asked to call 817-392-4339 or email matthew.barron@fortworthtexas.gov.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth Teen Dies After Shooting In Morningside

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A teenager died after a shooting in the Morningside neighborhood yesterday, Fort Worth Police said on Sunday. At about 10:48 p.m. on Christmas Day, Fort Worth Police Department Central Division officers were dispatched to the intersection of Yuma St and E Maddox Ave in response to a shooting call.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Investigating Murder On Robert B Cullum Blvd

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are investigating a murder that took place earlier today on Robert B Cullum Blvd. Police said that at about 12:00 p.m., they responded to a shooting call at 2410 Robert B Cullum Blvd. When they arrived, they found Cornelius Mack Bonner, 40, shot multiple times in his vehicle.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Investigate Late-Night Homicide On S Beckley Avenue

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are investigating a shooting that took place late last night, leaving one man dead. At about 12:56 a.m. on Dec. 24, Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at 2005 S Beckley Avenue. When they arrived, officers found an adult Latino man lying on the ground in a business parking lot unresponsive with gunshot wounds.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

2-Year-Old Victim Of Arlington Drunk Driving Accident Dies

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The two-year-old victim of a drunk driving accident in Arlington on Dec. 21 has died, police said Friday. According to the Arlington Police Department, hospital staff told them that the girl had passed away due to her injuries on Dec. 23. The accident took place on Tuesday, Dec. 21 on the westbound lanes of I-20 near the Hwy 360 interchange around 8:20 p.m. Witnesses told officers Mazda MX5 was driving erratically and struck a Toyota Tundra pickup, causing the pickup to go off the roadway, strike and roll over a guardrail, then land on its side. There were four people inside the Tundra; a 26-year-old man, a 22-year-old woman, a 2-year-old girl, and a 4-year-old girl. All four were rushed to a nearby hospital. The 4-year-old girl’s injuries were relatively minor, while the 2-year-old’s and the adults’ injuries were more severe. The 2-year-old was the most seriously injured and her injuries were considered life-threatening. The driver of the Mazda, 25-year-old Tyler Hampton, was not seriously hurt. Tyler Hampton (Arlington PD) He had been charged with three counts of intoxication assault, and police said that he would also be charged with a count of Intoxication Manslaughter due to the girl’s death.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
93K+
Followers
18K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy