Machine Gun Kelly was showing off a new toy when he broke it. He'll need to replace the toy, but at least the hit-maker landed a viral TikTok in the process. Yesterday (Dec. 28), the "Bloody Valentine" crooner took to social media to share a video of him playing with a Bop It. Remember the hand-eye coordination toy that was all the rage in the '90s and early aughts? Well, he got one and filmed a video with his girlfriend Megan Fox to show it off.

