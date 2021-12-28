Author Karen White discusses new book

Our own Cris Cawthon, a local author, has finished her new book, a Christian devotional. She chose to publish it on December 15 because that is the day her grandmother passed away in 2012 and the book is in memory of her. The title is a phrase Cris’ grandmother often used after a conversation, “Be encouraged.” Cris said, “I am proud to have had a grandma that put God first and set an example that reflects a genuine servant of God. The content in this book is heartwarming, a tear jerker, funny, and centered around God’s word.”

