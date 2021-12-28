ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Author Karen White discusses new book

Cover picture for the article"The Attic on Queen Street" is book No....

capeandislands.org

Two authors talk about their new books centered around the holidays

On The Point, two interviews with authors about their new books that are centered around the holidays. Peter Abrahams aka Spencer Quinn shares his latest in the Chet and Bernie Mystery series , entitled “It’s A Wonderful Woof". Muriel Fitzpatrick talks about her children’s book “An Extra Dose of Love” which takes place in Santa’s workshop at the North Pole.
WMDT.com

Local doctor becomes author with new book

One local doctor isn’t just helping patients inside of hospital rooms, he’s also written a book to help those battling cancer. Dr. Kerry Forrestal joined the Good Morning Delmarva team to talk about his book and the inspiration behind it. Find his book on Amazon.
Cape Gazette

Jane Goodall book discussion set Jan. 4

The Lewes Public Library’s young environmentalist club, Roots & Shoots, will present a prerecorded interview and book discussion with global icon Dr. Jane Goodall at 5 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 4, online via Zoom and in person at the library. Goodall was interviewed by Linda Berdine, who will moderate the...
thebee.news

Kingman author publishes children’s book

Local Kingman author has penned a children’s book. The book titled “Fire Ants” is such a cute story and makes a great gift! Our 10 month old daughter loved seeing the vibrant colors and fun characters. The clever puns make this book a fun story for the whole family.
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Local author contributes to Christmas book

Christmas should be different this year, with more families getting together in person. Christmas 2020 wasn’t a complete bust, though, as shown in a new Chicken Soup for the Soul book that will get you in the mood for the holidays, from Thanksgiving, to Hanukkah, to Christmas and New Year’s Eve.
PaloAltoOnline

Local author releases two new books for kids, spinning yarns set in outer space and a fantasy foodie town

Menlo Park resident Stephanie Lucianovic is currently celebrating the release of two new books for children, just in time for the holiday season. A longtime picky eater turned food writer, then children's book author, two of Lucianovic's books were recently published: "Hello, Star," a picture book about a child's passion for a dying faraway star, was released on Oct. 19, and "The League of Picky Eaters," a children's novel set in a fictional land ruled by foodies, came out on Nov. 2.
sfrichmondreview.com

￼Sunset Author Publishes New Book About the Mexican-American War

While traveling in Mexico City, Sunset resident and author William Vlach became fascinated by statues of military students fighting the United States Army during the Mexican-American War. He did a little research and learned that these students were called San Patricios. They were Irish expatriates who joined the Mexican Army.
santaynezvalleystar.com

Bestselling author discusses moral courage on Dunn podcast

Irshad Manji tells of teacher’s role in helping her move past the father’s abuse. As a grade schooler, Irshad Manji was desperate to get out from under a roof that covered the extreme physical and emotional abuse leveled by her father. So it was only appropriate that after...
theshoppersweekly.com

Local author publishes Christian devotional book

Our own Cris Cawthon, a local author, has finished her new book, a Christian devotional. She chose to publish it on December 15 because that is the day her grandmother passed away in 2012 and the book is in memory of her. The title is a phrase Cris’ grandmother often used after a conversation, “Be encouraged.” Cris said, “I am proud to have had a grandma that put God first and set an example that reflects a genuine servant of God. The content in this book is heartwarming, a tear jerker, funny, and centered around God’s word.”
sevendaysvt

What One Author Learned by Touting Books on TikTok

I knew I was in trouble when I found myself trying to render the lyrics from Regina Spektor's song "Two Birds" into American Sign Language. In my sleep. I don't know ASL. I'm a casual fan of Spektor's at best. But I'm on TikTok, and "Two Birds" was trending over Thanksgiving weekend. Someone's attempt to sign the song went viral, provoking thousands of copycat videos and bemused corrections from the ASL-fluent community.
The Guardian

The Hidden Case of Ewan Forbes by Zoë Playdon review – a fascinating transgender life

Historical biography always involves a certain amount of detective work, but Professor Zoë Playdon has had to contend with an additional challenge in the writing of her first book, The Hidden Case of Ewan Forbes. As the title implies, information about her subject was not just scant, but much had been actively suppressed. Now Playdon’s determined labours have brought this extraordinary story to light.
Deadline

‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’ Writer-Director Sarah Smith And Writer Peter Baynham On Exploring Friendship In A “World Of Screens And Online Relationships”

In a world where technology has so much influence in the lives of children, there’s always going to be an underlying fear for parents that their kids will struggle to make real connections. As parents themselves, it was important for Ron’s Gone Wrong writer-director Sarah Smith (alongside director Jean-Philippe Vine) and writer Peter Baynham to demonstrate a balance between that fear and the reality that this technology is not inherently a bad thing. The film follows Barney Pudowski (Jack Dylan Grazer), a lonely middle-schooler who has trouble connecting with his classmates who all have B*Bots, a robot companion that claims to be...
