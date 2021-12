Meet Presley! Webster's Dictionary should have her picture right beside the definition of "fighter" as she's proven to so many that she doesn't have an ounce of "quit" in her!. In a story from Newsweek, we learn that Presley was a stray who was found wandering near some train tracks in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, and was taken to Jefferson Protection and Animal Welfare Services with this huge growth on her head and a fractured tibia.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO