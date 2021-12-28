ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Better Business Bureau’s 2021 Report On Top Scams In The Area

By Logan Kassuba
9&10 News
9&10 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YRJL3_0dXVWz8d00

The Better Business Bureau of Western Michigan released a rundown of the top scams they’ve seen this year.

In third place: sweepstakes scams and employment scams tied for third.

They say most of the sweepstakes scams involved Publisher’s Clearing House lookalikes and other fake giveaways that tricked people into sending in personal information or money for prizes they never receive.

BBB’s advice: don’t give your info to giveaways, especially if you didn’t sign up.

In employment scams, people are approached by fake companies with easy jobs that look real.

They’re asked for personal information, and sometimes even asked to forward money in the form of fake checks or gift cards. The jobs are easy, at-home tasks like package reshipment or secret shoppers.

BBB’s advice: If a job sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

In second place: phishing scams.

Consumers get emails and phone calls from scammers posing as real businesses, who usually say there’s a “problem” and they need your personal information to fix it.

The BBB says the top business that scammers pretended to be from in 2021 was Amazon.

BBB’s advice: if you think there’s a problem, log onto your account or call the company yourself.

And in first place for 2021: Online purchase scams, especially pet scams.

Many people have been getting pets during the pandemic, but beware of fake breeder sites.

People are buying pets online without seeing them in person and finding out that the expensive animal they paid for isn’t real.

The BBB says these scammers will even find ways to get payments from you more than once.

BBB’s advice: don’t send the money if you haven’t met the pet.

You can find information on trusted businesses and pet sellers on the Better Business Bureau’s website, and if you’ve been targeted or scammed you can report it here.

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Channel

12 Scams of Christmas: Beware of social media ad scams

(KERO) — The disappointment with what you receive is one thing but often consumers report having issues obtaining refunds or are concerned with how the company is now using their personal and payment information. There are the usual suspects designer handbags at steep discounts. A more unusual example, a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KGUN 9

Better Business Bureau: How to make the seasonal job hunt successful

Employment scams have been on the rise in the turbulent job market created by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, even before that, job scams have been a problem for years but they seem to increase during the holidays. Denisse, Director of Operations for the Better Business Bureau, shares some suggestions on how to make the seasonal job hunt successful.
JOBS
go955.com

BBB of Western Michigan announces top scams in 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Tuesday, the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan (BBB) released its list of the top scams affecting the region in 2021. According to the BBB, the top three scams are listed as follows:. Online Purchase Scams. Phishing Scams. Sweepstakes/Lottery Scams & Employment Scams...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Scams#Phishing Scams#Fraud#Clearing House#Bbb
NBC4 Columbus

Better Call 4: Year in review of uncovering scams

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This past year, Better Call 4 discovered several local scams designed to steal people’s identity and money. This story is a look back at the most important deceptions NBC4 uncovered in 2021, so you and your loved ones don’t fall victim. False unemployment claims Brandy Lee contacted Better Call 4 concerned […]
COLUMBUS, OH
nbc15.com

Better Business Bureau gives gift return guidance for online shoppers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - According to the Better Business Bureau, online shopping has increased by 19% compared to pre-pandemic. With more holiday shoppers online, comes more online returns. The BBB recommends that shoppers return their gifts in a timely manner. They say that online stores may have different return policies...
MADISON, WI
CBS19

LIST: East Texas' Top 10 Scams of 2021

TYLER, Texas — The Better Business Bureau serving Central East Texas has identified East Texas’ Top 10 Scams of 2021. The Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) Consumer Sentinel Network took in approximately 4.7 million reports in 2020 with consumer losses estimated at over $3.3 billion. The 2022 report will be published in the spring of 2021.
TYLER, TX
Seattle Times

How to avoid gift card scams: What to check before you buy

Fear of empty shelves, coupled with hope for a quick holiday hack, will drive shoppers to grab bunches of gift cards in the next few days. While gift cards might be simple to buy, though, there are plenty of gotchas to consider along the way and yes, warnings about crime rings running scams.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Amazon
williamsonhomepage.com

FBI warns online shoppers of holiday scams

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is warning the public to be aware of holiday scams meant to steal money and personal information from shoppers. “According to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), in 2020, Tennesseans lost over $40,191,616 due to a variety of scams,” Douglas Korneski, special agent in charge of the FBI Memphis Field Office said in a news release. “Remain vigilant and if you believe you have been the victim of a scam, report it to the FBI at IC3.gov.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Blue Springs Examiner

Easy Christmas gift? Better Business Bureau offers tips on using gift cards safely

Gift cards are a popular and easy holiday gift available off the rack at retail stores or bought with a few clicks online. Recipients love them, too. Better Business Bureau recently reported that according to the National Retail Federation, gift cards are the top-ranking item on many wish lists, with nearly 60 percent of consumers surveyed in a 2019 poll saying they would request gift cards.
LIFESTYLE
foxsanantonio.com

Officials warning of new phone scam about intercepted drugs in your name

US Customs and Border Protection is issuing a new alert about a phone scam Thursday. They say scammers are calling around posing as Border Patrol and CBP officers. The call comes in as a pre-recorded message saying they've intercepted a box of drugs and money being shipped that has your name on it.
PUBLIC SAFETY
kduz.com

Xcel Energy encourages customers to protect themselves from scams

There have been recent reports in the area of scammers claiming to be with Xcel Energy contacting customers by phone to try and take their money. The company wants to remind both business and residential customers how to protect themselves from falling victim to scams. In most scenarios, the scammer...
PUBLIC SAFETY
mynews4.com

NV Energy warns of holiday utility scam

NV Energy is warning its customers about an uptick in scam calls and emails in recent days. The utility company says scammers are falsely representing themselves as NV Energy and threaten immediate service disconnection if a payment is not made. The scammers are asking for money via Venmo, Zelle, Bitcoin or through a QR code.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WILX-TV

Better Business Bureau collects nearly 90 complaints against Grand Rapids toy business

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A toy selling website based in Grand Rapids faces legal action after the Better Business Bureau gathered nearly 90 complaints against it. Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a Notice of Intended Action (NIA) against Planetary Toys Thursday for allegedly violating Michigan’s Consumer Protection Act. The Department of the Attorney General said in a press release that they had found probable cause to believe the business is engaging in multiple unfair trade practices.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
361K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy