Family Relationships

An adoption story: Loving parents wanted a teenager

WRAL
 1 day ago

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using...

www.wral.com

mymodernmet.com

Inspiring Couple Adopts 7 Siblings After Seeing Their Tragic Story in the News

When most of us see a sad or touching story on the news, we might obsess over it for a few hours and perhaps even share it on social media. However, we eventually set it aside and move on. But when 50-year-old Pam Willis saw a news story about seven orphaned siblings in foster care looking for a forever home, she was more than touched. In fact, she knew instantly that she wanted to adopt them. “I can’t explain it—I just knew I was supposed to be their mom,” Willis recounts.
Upworthy

Mom refuses to go to family Christmas until her parents use her trans son’s correct pronouns

Misgendering someone can trigger gender dysphoria and inflict trauma. A woman knew her son was hurt every time someone misgendered him, so she decided to take measures to protect him, even if it meant giving an ultimatum to her parents. The 45-year-old posted about refusing to go to the family Christmas held at her parents' home because they wouldn't use her son's correct pronouns. She was heavily criticized by close relatives for demanding her parents to use her son's correct pronouns. She turned to Reddit to ask if she was wrong to expect her parents to use his new name and correct pronouns.
TODAY.com

To the Santa who made fun of my daughter's flapping hands

To the Santa who made fun of my daughter’s flapping,. My kids have waited all year to sit on your coveted lap. Excitement was bursting through their bodies. Which is why when my daughter took a seat beside you, her hands began to flap and flutter with joy. This...
People

Parents Fighting to Adopt Their Own Babies Are Thrilled for Their First Christmas as a Family of 5

Two Michigan parents who have been fighting to adopt their own babies are happy to cap off a tough year with their first Christmas alongside their little ones. Last January, Tammy and Jordan Myers' twins Eames and Ellison were born via gestational carrier — the high point of an otherwise tumultuous 2021, as the Myers are still stuck in an ongoing court battle to legally adopt the twins due to Michigan's surrogacy laws, despite Eames and Ellison being their biological children.
The Independent

Christmas at home with the family – with 14 children

Organising all the presents and dinner is a challenge for most households at Christmas time.But imagine the stress of trying to do it in a family with 14 children.That is exactly the situation facing the Johnston family, from Co Down.Jennifer Johnston, 42, has recently given birth to her 14th child and she told PA news agency about the festive fun of trying to cook Christmas dinner for one of the biggest families in the UK.Jennifer and husband Mark’s full family is Chloe (23), Dylan (21), Ethan (20), Nadia (turns 18 on Christmas Eve), Kezia (15), Kaleb (14), Joell (12), Alfie...
InspireMore

Mom Shares 5 Yrs Of Son’s Adorable Day Care Pickups And Now Everyone Is Crying.

Any parent can tell you that seeing their little ones after spending the day apart is one of the greatest feelings in the world. Tisa Sinclair is familiar with that feeling. The Washington, D.C., mother recently celebrated her son Jaxon Winder’s fifth birthday by compiling a few of her favorite day care pickups into a short video. The resulting clip has millions of people feeling nostalgic and sentimental about those fleeting early days of parenting.
