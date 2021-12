Oscar White is the Founder & CEO of Beyonk, the experiences booking platform: empowering events, activities & experience providers to thrive. The ever-increasing speed of technological advancements and changing consumer expectations makes it arguably more difficult to forecast the future of the tourism industry than ever before. However, looking at macro-trends, there is a clear direction of travel that could substantially change the industry as we know it. The trends favor the end consumers and organizations that, paraphrasing Darwin, are “most adaptable to change.” They will be more likely to survive and thrive. As an ex-strategy consultant and public speaker on digital and technology trends, and now running venture-backed, travel-tech startup Beyonk, here are my predictions for the state of the industry by 2030.

RETAIL ・ 2 DAYS AGO