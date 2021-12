Phish fans were dealt a devastating (though understandable) blow last week when the group announced that its annual New Year’s Eve residency at Madison Square Garden was being pushed back to April because of the Omicron surge. “While Phish has played shows this year as the pandemic has continued, this variant’s ability for rapid transmission is unprecedented,” they wrote in a group statement. “We are also mindful that a significant number of people travel for these shows and then return to their communities, and we want to avoid accelerating transmission of the virus.” “Finally,” they continued, “even with the strictest of tour...

