Chicago sets record Tuesday with latest first measurable snowfall of the season

Snow begins to fall in the Wicker Park neighborhood of Chicago on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune

Tuesday finally brought an answer to the question residents in Chicagoland have been wondering about for the past few weeks: Is it ever going to snow?

Chicago’s National Weather Service office reported 1.5 inches of snow fell at O’Hare International Airport as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, which marked the city’s first day of measurable snow of this winter and is the reference point for the record Chicago officially broke on Dec. 21 for having gone the longest time into the cold season without measurable snow. The previous record was set in 2012.

The early afternoon snow was followed by a mix of snow and rain into the early evening Tuesday. Zachary Yack, a meteorologist with the weather service in Chicago, said the temperature Tuesday evening was close to freezing, but any additional snow should only fall in trace amounts. Light showers were expected Tuesday evening.

Next up was reduced visibility due to patchy fog developing in the evening, Yack said, with the fog expected to dissipate by daybreak Wednesday.

Chicago’s Department of Streets and Sanitation said in a statement Tuesday evening that salt spreaders would be out on city streets. It encouraged drivers to give extra time to their commute and keep space between cars.

A chance of more snow showers Wednesday, late afternoon to evening, is in the outlook along with cloudy conditions overall, Yack said. Snow that begins to fall Wednesday evening could continue to Thursday morning, but Yack said only a tenth of an inch to just under half an inch at most is expected Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday should be “pretty quiet” with another chance of snow in the forecast for the middle of the weekend, said Kevin Donofrio, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.