ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago sets record Tuesday with latest first measurable snowfall of the season

By Tatyana Turner, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g7g0B_0dXVTq5T00
Snow begins to fall in the Wicker Park neighborhood of Chicago on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune

Tuesday finally brought an answer to the question residents in Chicagoland have been wondering about for the past few weeks: Is it ever going to snow?

Chicago’s National Weather Service office reported 1.5 inches of snow fell at O’Hare International Airport as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, which marked the city’s first day of measurable snow of this winter and is the reference point for the record Chicago officially broke on Dec. 21 for having gone the longest time into the cold season without measurable snow. The previous record was set in 2012.

The early afternoon snow was followed by a mix of snow and rain into the early evening Tuesday. Zachary Yack, a meteorologist with the weather service in Chicago, said the temperature Tuesday evening was close to freezing, but any additional snow should only fall in trace amounts. Light showers were expected Tuesday evening.

Next up was reduced visibility due to patchy fog developing in the evening, Yack said, with the fog expected to dissipate by daybreak Wednesday.

Chicago’s Department of Streets and Sanitation said in a statement Tuesday evening that salt spreaders would be out on city streets. It encouraged drivers to give extra time to their commute and keep space between cars.

A chance of more snow showers Wednesday, late afternoon to evening, is in the outlook along with cloudy conditions overall, Yack said. Snow that begins to fall Wednesday evening could continue to Thursday morning, but Yack said only a tenth of an inch to just under half an inch at most is expected Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday should be “pretty quiet” with another chance of snow in the forecast for the middle of the weekend, said Kevin Donofrio, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#City Streets#2021 Chicago Tribune#Chicagotribune Com
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy