ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Foodie poll: Way to the heart really is through the stomach for 3 in 4 Americans

By StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire, Chris Melore
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hjC1G_0dXVTWd300

NEW YORK — ( StudyFinds.org ) – It may be time to make an age-old adage gender neutral. A poll of 3,000 American adults reveals almost three-quarters believe the phrase, “The way to a man’s heart is through his stomach,” does ring true. When asked if this applies to themselves, 70 percent of women and 75 percent of men agree that good food wins them over.

More than half admit good food can improve their mood and 48 percent say some of their most treasured memories revolve around eating. Two in five consider themselves a “foodie,” while 43 percent feel they are a “feeder.” Similarly, people like feeding others because it brings them happiness (61%), they have a maternal or paternal instinct (44%), and they like to share their culinary creations (43%).

The memorable magic of meals

The study, commissioned by brioche experts St. Pierre Bakery and conducted by OnePoll , also finds cooking from scratch, knowing how to make something without a recipe, and not getting stressed in the kitchen are among the things that impress people about others.

Three in 10 also like it if someone knows the best spots for food in different cities. Meanwhile, just as many are impressed if a host always has food to offer their guests. On the flip side, many respondents have tried to impress others with their own great cooking skills (30%), by creating a meal out of leftovers (27%), or by discussing food with a passion (23%).

Another 38 percent believe sharing food brings people together and two in five have had food traditions passed down through their family . For 33 percent, sharing food is key to their family dynamic and 35 percent admit that food is at the heart of every family occasion. Nearly four in 10 (38%) see sharing food as a way to bring people together and the average American has four conversations a day about food.

Global gluttony

Reflecting their love for edibles, 35 percent have received a food-themed gift, while 39 percent have been the giver of such a gift. A quarter of Americans have even set up a social media page dedicated to their passion for food and 27 percent have visited another country purely for the cuisines, with Italy, Mexico, and France the top favorites.

“The study shows just how important food is to moods, relationships and memories,” says Paul Baker, founder of St Pierre Bakery, in a statement. “Foods often bring back nostalgic experiences such as eating with family or friends , trying new cuisines for the first time, going on a first date or being on vacation or in a different city. It’s great to see how passionate the nation is about food and that the way to a person’s heart really is through their stomach.”

Memories rooted in food

The poll also asked respondents what it was that stood out about food in their fondest memories. While 58 percent say it’s the taste and 52 percent the smell, almost half the poll (43%) thinks that preparing the food with their loved ones is key to making a memory stand out.

The study also found it’s important to 78 percent that a potential partner likes food and 39 percent agree that preparing food for people is a demonstration of love.

If meeting up with a friend, relative, or date, nearly two in three (63%) admit it’s likely to involve eating and 51 percent think food is central to their gatherings with family . A third of respondents struggle to understand people who don’t get excited by food and confess that fussy eaters annoy them. More than half of Americans admit that they’re always thinking about their next meal (51%).

“Often the best feel-good moment comes from a simple home cooked meal or baked treat – and especially as the holidays approach, we can all relate to that,” adds Baker. “We’ve always believed that great food is a joy to be shared – and that’s especially true as the holidays approach. Whenever you ask someone about their favorite food, the reason for their answer is almost always linked to a treasured memory – and that’s a beautiful thing.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

SURVEY: Who are the unvaccinated?

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, the U.S. Census Bureau released the results of its latest Household Pulse Survey to break down the raw numbers of people who remain unvaccinated. According to the CDC, they represent about 15% of Americans—and of those, about 42% reported that they “don’t trust the COVID-19 vaccine.” The CDC’s COVID tracker […]
EDUCATION
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

How To Soften A Stick of Butter Without Melting It – [Kitchen Hack]

When it comes to holiday cooking, butter is a staple. For my Thanksgiving recipes, I got six packages to use in my dishes. By the way, cooking from scratch is exhausting. I'm glad I only do it a few times a year. Usually, I'm always trying to find the easy way to make things, anything. I love any and all hacks I can find to make me look like a good cooker. You know, one that slaved in the kitchen and put a lot of time and energy into every dish. I can really put on a good act. LOL.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Foodie#Americans#Cooking#Food Drink#St Pierre Bakery#Onepoll
fox44news.com

American Scare Grounds hosts “All Through the House”

Elm Mott– The American Scare grounds hosted “All Through the House” with food, drinks, performances, a petting zoo and a Christmas themed haunted house. “We decided to try to blend both a Christmas haunt theme with traditional Christmas activities,” owner Bobby Crane said. They’ve been working...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Eater

These Are the Best Meals Friends of Eater Miami Had in 2021

As we put a cap on 2021, Eater surveyed a group of friends, writers, and all around experts for their take on the past year. We asked them ten questions: from top standbys to top newcomers, from best meals to restaurants they’ve broken up with. All will be answered by the time we turn off the lights at the end of the 2021. Responses are related in no particular order; all are cut, pasted, and (mostly) unedited herein. Responses do not necessarily reflect the views of Eater and Eater Miami.
RESTAURANTS
The Kitchn

These Are 10 of the Best Recipes We Saw on Instagram in 2021

It’s safe to say that after the year we had in 2020, we were all ready for 2021 to bring us some much-needed happiness and joy. With the year coming to an end, reflecting on the memories that brought a sparkle to our lives fuels our motivation for more of the same in the new year. In honor of your best memories from 2021, we wanted to put together a list of our favorite recipes that we found on Instagram this year that brought us the type of excitement that only good food can do. So, get comfortable and get your notepad ready, because you’re going to want to try some of these amazing dishes by the time you reach the end of this list.
RECIPES
Lifehacker

12 of Our Best Vegetarian Hacks of 2021

I have been a dedicated omnivore my entire life, but even I have been trying to eat less meat lately, and I’m not the only one. As A.A. Newton explained in, “How to Become a Vegetarian (or Eat Less Meat),” there are many good reasons for decreasing the amount of animals you consume:
FOOD & DRINKS
The Verge

Fight climate change by eating your leftovers this holiday season

In my family, there are two traditions when it comes to holiday meals: there must be way more food on the table than everyone can eat, and everyone must take home a plate of food at the end of the meal to make sure all the hard work that went into its preparation wasn’t wasted.
ENVIRONMENT
madison

5 easy, simple recipes to try this week

With Christmas feasts behind us, a lot of people could probably use a break from cooking. With that in mind, this week's recipe roundup is all about simplicity.
RECIPES
FIRST For Women

How To Make a Salami Rose In Seconds Using This Everyday Kitchen Staple

My exciting New Year’s plan this weekend mainly involves noshing on a charcuterie board while waiting for the clock to strike midnight. I love making a plentiful spread and going all out with various cheeses and dried Italian meats, and I’ve always wanted to learn how to make a salami rose. I absolutely believe that we eat with our eyes first — and going the extra mile to make something stand out beautifully on a charcuterie board can entice our taste buds even more. Since salami is one of my favorite cured meats, it deserves to really shine! This year, I’ll be able to pull it off easily thanks to a hack that uses a simple kitchen staple: a wine glass.
RECIPES
Midland Reporter-Telegram

What makes a diner tip $10,000? Servers spill their secrets.

Michael Zarella told his staff at the Stumble Inn Bar and Grill in Londonderry, N.H., not to get too excited about a tip a customer left on a bill for less than $40 last June. The restaurateur wanted to make sure the sum was released by the bank before divvying up the unusual gratuity.
RESTAURANTS
Allrecipes.com

Our 20 Best New Casserole Recipes of 2021

Who doesn't love a casserole? They're ridiculously easy to make, taste delicious, and are super cost-effective — what more could you ask for? While everyone probably has a couple of tried-and-true casserole recipes in their rotation that they love to make, it can never hurt to add some more to your repertoire. These casserole recipes may have just been published in 2021, but they are already some of our home cooks' favorites. From breakfast casseroles to dinner casseroles, find the cheesy, creamy, and downright tasty casseroles that you need to make today.
RECIPES
Mashed

What Martha Stewart Does With Her Leftover Candy Canes

If you're at all into cooking and entertaining, chances are you're familiar with Martha Stewart, an OG food celebrity and hostessing expert whose career-sharing recipes, lifestyle tips, and "good [things]" (via AZ Quotes) launched in 1990, when Stewart was 49-years-old and recently divorced, with the publication of the first issue of her long-running magazine Martha Stewart Living (via her official website). Ever since then, she's been holding forth on how to make sophisticated but approachable food, advising on which kitchen items to keep on hand in the pantry or freezer, and hosting series ranging from PBS's "Martha Stewart's Cooking School" (via PBS) to "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party" with unlikely co-host Snoop Dogg.
RECIPES
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy