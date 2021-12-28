ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

QAnon dad accused of killing his kids over ‘serpent DNA’ feels ‘hopeless’ behind bars: report

By KATE FELDMAN, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 1 day ago

The California dad who allegedly murdered his children with a speargun because he thought they had “serpent DNA” has plenty of time to think about what he’s done in prison.

Matthew Taylor Coleman, accused of killing 2-year-old son Kaleo and 10-month-old daughter Roxy in Mexico in August, has been charged with two counts of murder for their deaths after being apprehended crossing back into the U.S.

According to the FBI, Coleman, a married surf school owner, had gotten caught up in QAnon conspiracies and believed his wife had passed her “serpent DNA” onto their children and thought they were going to grow into monsters. Killing them, FBI special agent Jennifer Bannon wrote in the criminal complaint, was his only option.

“He’s really despondent and hopeless,” a friend told People of a handwritten letter Coleman sent from prison. “He’s alone with his thoughts 24/7. He’s reflecting on the mistakes he made in life and wondering if there’s any chance for redemption.”

Coleman has pleaded not guilty to the charges. If convicted, he faces the death penalty.

“He poured out his heart,” his letter read. “He begged for forgiveness, but says that he’s now where he deserves to be.”

After Coleman vanished with Kaleo and Roxy, his wife contacted Santa Barbara police and filed a formal police report the next day. Using his Find My iPhone feature, she was able to track them to Rosarito, Mexico, according to the Department of Justice.

A farmworker found the children’s bodies nearby. Both had been stabbed in the chest repeatedly.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

This innocent man spent 43 years in prison. He will get zip from the state that fought his release.

“Joy, sorrow, fear.” Those are the emotions Kevin Strickland said he sorted through after his release from a Missouri prison after serving 43 years for a crime he did not commit. “I’m not necessarily angry,” Mr. Strickland told reporters. But he should be angry — very angry — at a justice system that robbed him of more than two-thirds of his life and at the Missouri officials who kept him imprisoned long after it became clear he was innocent.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

‘I saw Laci Peterson AFTER police say she was killed by her husband Scott – but I was ignored by cops’

A WITNESS claimed she saw Laci Peterson walking her dog after the time that cops said she was murdered by her husband Scott but her testimony was not heard at trial. At least three people claimed to have seen the eight-month pregnant woman on the morning of December 24, 2002, at around 10.30am, an hour after Peterson was said to have left the home.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Skull found in California garden leads police to homemade guillotine in house being used by drugs gang

California police have concluded that a man died by suicide using a homemade guillotine after a human skull was found in the bushes at a home in Santa Rosa, north of San Francisco. The head of Robert Enger was found in March. He had reportedly built the guillotine using a large metal spike instead of a sharp blade, according to the Santa Rosa Press Democrat. According to police, Mr Enger was beheaded after his death by a man who law enforcement alleged moved into the home. The local paper reported that Robert Melvin Ross III pleaded no contest to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna#Fbi#Serpent#Qanon#Murder#The Department Of Justice#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
People

Family of Murdered, Pregnant Laci Peterson Confront Killer Scott at Resentencing: 'Outrage Has Grown'

When Scott Peterson had his day in court on Wednesday, the family of his slain wife, Laci, had a lot to say to him. "For 19 years, their outrage has just grown and grown," a friend close to Laci's family tells PEOPLE. "And it was time to let it out. The hearing was like releasing some pressure that has been building up for a very long time. They got to look Scott in the eyes and tell him what they really thought of him — not that it was a surprise to him."
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police dog stabbed 27 times in brutal California attack

A San Diego police dog that was stabbed 27 times after hounding down a suspect is slowly recovering at its handlers home. Aros, a seven-year-old Belgian Malinois, was stabbed repeatedly in the head by a landlord that had been accused of attacking a tenant with a baseball bat, The Daily Beast reports.The 9 December incident saw the suspect in question attempt to flee on foot, but the Escondido police department hound didn't let him get away for too long. After the assilant climbed on-top of a two story garage, Officer Chad Moore sent Aros in persuit.The dog jumped up,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police shoot dead 14-year-old girl in store dressing room while opening fire in pursuit of assault suspect

A 14-year-old girl was shot and killed by police who opened fire in a Los Angeles department store while pursuing a suspect.The girl, whose name has not been released, was killed just before noon on Thursday while she was in a dressing room at a Burlington store in the San Fernando Valley’s North Hollywood neighbourhood.Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) arrived at the store responding to a call about a male suspect accused of assaulting a woman with a deadly weapon, Captain Stacy Spell told a news conference.Mr Spell said police began firing when they saw the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheDailyBeast

Mom Who Made Chilling Web Searches Gets Life for Killing 11-Year-Old Daughter

A Florida mother who strangled her 11-year-old daughter and then searched “alligator ponds” and “huge cliffs” before taking the child’s body on a road trip was sentenced to life in prison. Erica T. Newsome, 41, was arrested in 2017 after the truck she was driving from Jacksonville to Buffalo, New York, crashed in West Virginia. The Florida Times-Union reports that witnesses saw Newsome drag a body out of the truck and throw it down a hill—and that’s where Kaye-lea’s body was found. Newsome pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman released from jail after conviction for 1991 killing of her five-year-old son is overturned

A mother jailed for killing her five-year-old son in 1991 has had her 2016 conviction thrown out after a review found there was not enough evidence to uphold it.Michelle Lodzinski was convicted of killing her son, Timothy Wiltsey, 25 years after he was last seen alive, after a breakthrough in the cold case in 2014 led to her arrest.Despite a jury finding her guilty two years later, New Jersey’s Supreme Court has now found that prosecutors failed to present enough evidence to prove that she deliberately caused his death.Ms Lodzinski was considered a prime suspect from the outset, due to...
ACCIDENTS
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy