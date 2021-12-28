Harvard Temporarily Closes Sporting Events To General Public

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Harvard University announced Tuesday it is now limiting spectators at sporting events through Jan. 23.

Games will continue to be held as scheduled, but they will not be open to the general public. Instead, a “limited number” of guests of student-athletes and coaches will be allowed at indoor events.

Anyone 12 and over attending events must show proof that they are fully vaccinated – only having a negative test is no longer acceptable. Masks will also be required.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff, fans and the broader Harvard community is our top priority,” Harvard Athletics Director Erin McDermott said in a statement. “In coordination with University leadership and medical experts, we continue to adjust as circumstances develop, while remaining committed to preserving competitive opportunities for Harvard student-athletes.”

