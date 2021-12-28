ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvard, MA

Harvard Temporarily Closes Sporting Events To General Public

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hCmqI_0dXVTIW700

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Harvard University announced Tuesday it is now limiting spectators at sporting events through Jan. 23.

Games will continue to be held as scheduled, but they will not be open to the general public. Instead, a “limited number” of guests of student-athletes and coaches will be allowed at indoor events.

Anyone 12 and over attending events must show proof that they are fully vaccinated – only having a negative test is no longer acceptable. Masks will also be required.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff, fans and the broader Harvard community is our top priority,” Harvard Athletics Director Erin McDermott said in a statement. “In coordination with University leadership and medical experts, we continue to adjust as circumstances develop, while remaining committed to preserving competitive opportunities for Harvard student-athletes.”

Click here to read the new policy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Sending 200,000 COVID Rapid Tests To Schools For Teachers, Staff Ahead Of Return From Holiday Break

BOSTON (CBS) — Teachers and public school employees in Massachusetts will be able to test themselves at home for COVID before returning to the classroom in the new year, the state said Wednesday. The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is sending 200,000 COVID-19 rapid tests to every school district, enough for schools to give two tests to every employee. “DESE strongly encourages all school personnel take one of the at-home antigen tests no more than 24 hours before they return to work to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the department said in a statement. The department bought the tests from an out-of-state vendor, and the shipment is expected to arrive on Thursday. The state expects that will be enough time for the tests to reach teachers and staff by this weekend. State education officials say they remain committed to keeping schools open during the surge of COVID cases. “Doing everything we can to keep students learning in classrooms is critical,” Education Commissioner Jeffrey C. Riley said in a statement. “Providing these tests to teachers and staff is one more thing we can do to ensure that is possible.”  
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Opening Date Set For Fenway Park COVID Vaccine And Booster Clinic; More State-Sponsored Sites Announced

BOSTON (CBS) — An opening date has been set for Fenway Park to start hosting a COVID vaccine and booster clinic, and the Baker Administration has announced other state-sponsored vaccine sites in Eastern Massachusetts to make it easier for residents to get shots amid an Omicron-driven COVID-19 surge. Fenway will open its clinic on Jan. 6, with the capacity to deliver 1,300 shots per day. Appointments can be made at vaxfinder.mass.gov, but walk-ins are also accepted. Brigham and Women’s Hospital epidemiologist Paul Sax says boosters are essential to fighting this unprecedented wave of the Omicron variant. “It looks like that third dose really...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
43K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy