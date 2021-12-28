ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida 13-year-old dies after dirt bike crash as police attempted to pull him over

By Rachel Scully, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sfbvm_0dXVTHdO00

( The Hill ) — A 13-year-old boy died on Sunday after losing control of his dirt bike during a traffic stop.

The teen was identified by family members as Stanley Davis Jr., according to NBC affiliate WPTV .

The Boynton Beach Police said in a statement that Davis was allegedly “driving recklessly” when officers attempted a traffic stop.

In a surveillance video obtained by WPTV, Davis is seen fueling up his dirtbike at a gas station shortly before the crash. As he pulled out, a police SUV can be seen following him.

The teen, who was reportedly wearing a helmet, collided with a sign in the median. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

‘Unruly’ passenger taken into FBI custody after mask dispute on Delta flight

Boynton Beach Police Chief Michael G. Gregory said law enforcement will conduct “a series of thorough and meticulous investigations into the circumstances of what occurred.” Officers involved will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

“That was my grandson, my only grandson,” said Davis’ grandmother Tina Hunter, according to WPTV. “They chased him, chased him. He just panicked because he’s a kid. Chased him right to his damn grave and figured he’s just another Black boy and ain’t nothing is going to be done. That’s the prejudice of the Boynton Beach police that we’ve been having problems for all these damn years.”

“There’s nothing to make that painless,” Gregory said during a Sunday press conference. “What we hope to do is do the best we can conducting a thorough investigation to get to the bottom of the facts and circumstances that led to it.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Victim of W Oregon St shooting identified

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The man shot and killed at a home in the 900 block of West Oregon Street Tuesday afternoon has been identified as Carlis J. Falls, 43, of Evansville. According to a media report, Falls was a contractor hired to renovate the home on Oregon Street. Two witnesses, who worked for Falls, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Boynton Beach, FL
Accidents
State
Florida State
City
Boynton Beach, FL
Boynton Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WEHT/WTVW

Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley confirmed dead in Wayne County

VANDERBURGH Co., Ind (WEHT) – The body of the Wayne County sheriff’s deputy has arrived at a morgue in Vanderburgh County. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has reported that on December 29, at approximately 5:00 a.m., Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley responded to a motorist assist in Interstate 64. When another officer arrived on […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Murder warrant issued in Oregon St shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Police have issued a murder warrant for the man they believe is responsible for shooting a man in the 900 block of Oregon Street Tuesday afternoon. Fabian L. Bennett, 30, is described as a 5’07, 245-pound black male. Bennett currently has shorter hair and may have facial hair. Bennett is considered […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Traffic Accident#Nbc#Wptv#The Boynton Beach Police#Delta
WEHT/WTVW

EPD investigating fatal shooting, killer at large

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — EPD responded to a shooting at N Third Ave and W Oregon St around 3:45 Tuesday afternoon. According to police reports, officers located an unresponsive male with gunshot wounds lying in theroad near a vehicle. Authorities say the victim passed away his injuries at the hospital. While detectives were gathering witness […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana police agencies trying out license plate cameras

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (AP) — A growing number of Indiana communities are purchasing license plate cameras that can allow police to automatically detect stolen cars or vehicles associated with suspects wanted in crimes ranging from murders to child abductions. Several Indiana cities are using the technology, including the Plainfield Police Department, just west of Indianapolis. The […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Oakbrook Center shooting suspects due in bond court

OAK BROOK, Ill. — Two suspects involved in the shootout at Oakbrook Center mall on December 23 are appearing in bond court Wednesday. The shooting happened on the evening of December 23, leaving a total of four people injured. The mall went on lockdown shortly afterwards and reopened Christmas Eve with a significantly increased police […]
OAK BROOK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WEHT/WTVW

Community reacts to killing of Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy

FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – Following a shooting that left Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley dead along Interstate 64, there were many questions that were left without answers. While there are a lot of unknowns, one thing is known for sure; the Wayne County community is hurting. Wayne County resident Gene Kollak did not know […]
FAIRFIELD, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana DNR to campers: Beware of third-party scam

Indiana Conservation Officers are currently investigating a possible scam involving campsite bookings. The scammer has been fraudulently advertising and renting out campsites to Hoosiers, who then find the site they think they reserved and paid for is not available.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy