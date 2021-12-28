Cale Millen Brings NFL Bloodlines To UConn Football

The UConn football team will have a new identity when they return in 2022. One of the many new faces being imported to Storrs includes 6-foot-4, 210-pound quarterback Cale Millen, who officially announced his transfer from Northern Arizona State University on December 15, 2021.

It has been a journey well-traveled for Millen. He began playing football at the age of eight years old in Snoqualmie, Washington. By age 10, he would win his first starting quarterback job. A three-year starter at Mount Si High School, Millen continued his academic and football career at Oregon, where he primarily played on special teams. Next, he transferred to Northern Arizona State University, in order to continue playing the quarterback position. Now, Millen is working through waivers so he can play for the University of Connecticut.

It was clear for Millen what drew him to UConn.

“For me, it was Coach [Jim] Mora,” Millen said. “My dad and him, they’ve known each other. Mora believes in me and wants to give me a chance.” His father, Hugh, played quarterback in the NFL for over a decade.

Millen also touched on the important aspects of the UConn football rebuild.

“UConn has everything that you need in order to be a successful football team.”

Because the UConn basketball team is doing well, Millen wants to see the football team enjoy that same level of success.

Millen is excited to go to UConn and return to the FBS, a personal goal that he set for himself. With the hiring of head coach Jim L. Mora, he sees nothing but positives coming for the program. He had the opportunity to talk with other players on the team, as well as the coaching staff and strongly believes in the future. He even connected with new offensive coordinator Nick Charlton, as the two spent some time picking each other’s brains about strategies and ideas.

Though the COVID-19 pandemic has affected many high school and collegiate athletes negatively, that wasn’t necessarily the case for Millen.

“COVID helped me, honestly, with COVID we were given a lot of time off,” Millen said, using that time to his advantage to hone his craft. He returned home during the time off to work with his dad, who now coaches football, so he can focus on his mechanics.

“COVID told everyone you have a choice. Either you’re going to get better or get worse from it,” said Millen. “I’m going to get better from it and make the most out of this situation.”

In closing, Millen made it clear what his objectives are while playing for the Huskies.

“To win, you always want to win. The second, the camaraderie and brotherhood and the relationships you make.”

(Photo: Oregon Athletics)

