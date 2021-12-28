ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cale Millen Brings NFL Bloodlines To UConn Football

By Jenn McGraw
Huskies Report
Huskies Report
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VgYdp_0dXVRDJk00

The UConn football team will have a new identity when they return in 2022. One of the many new faces being imported to Storrs includes 6-foot-4, 210-pound quarterback Cale Millen, who officially announced his transfer from Northern Arizona State University on December 15, 2021.

It has been a journey well-traveled for Millen. He began playing football at the age of eight years old in Snoqualmie, Washington. By age 10, he would win his first starting quarterback job. A three-year starter at Mount Si High School, Millen continued his academic and football career at Oregon, where he primarily played on special teams. Next, he transferred to Northern Arizona State University, in order to continue playing the quarterback position. Now, Millen is working through waivers so he can play for the University of Connecticut.

It was clear for Millen what drew him to UConn.

“For me, it was Coach [Jim] Mora,” Millen said. “My dad and him, they’ve known each other. Mora believes in me and wants to give me a chance.” His father, Hugh, played quarterback in the NFL for over a decade.

Millen also touched on the important aspects of the UConn football rebuild.

“UConn has everything that you need in order to be a successful football team.”

Because the UConn basketball team is doing well, Millen wants to see the football team enjoy that same level of success.

Millen is excited to go to UConn and return to the FBS, a personal goal that he set for himself. With the hiring of head coach Jim L. Mora, he sees nothing but positives coming for the program. He had the opportunity to talk with other players on the team, as well as the coaching staff and strongly believes in the future. He even connected with new offensive coordinator Nick Charlton, as the two spent some time picking each other’s brains about strategies and ideas.

Though the COVID-19 pandemic has affected many high school and collegiate athletes negatively, that wasn’t necessarily the case for Millen.

“COVID helped me, honestly, with COVID we were given a lot of time off,” Millen said, using that time to his advantage to hone his craft. He returned home during the time off to work with his dad, who now coaches football, so he can focus on his mechanics.

“COVID told everyone you have a choice. Either you’re going to get better or get worse from it,” said Millen. “I’m going to get better from it and make the most out of this situation.”

In closing, Millen made it clear what his objectives are while playing for the Huskies.

“To win, you always want to win. The second, the camaraderie and brotherhood and the relationships you make.”

(Photo: Oregon Athletics)

*Be sure to stay up to date with the latest UConn news @UConnSI for dedicated year-round coverage of Huskies athletics, home to 23 national championships!

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Former College Football Star RB Killed On Monday Evening

There’s incredibly sad news to share out of Jacksonville, Fla. regarding the death of a former college football star. Former UCF star running back Otis Anderson Jr. was reportedly killed in a shooting on Monday night. The shooting also left a woman injured. She was taken to the hospital. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend’s Gameday Outfit Went Viral Yesterday

Life has been good for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott over the past month. He has America’s Team on a four-game winning streak and in the playoffs for the first time in three years. Dak dazzled with four touchdowns against Washington yesterday. But his girlfriend Natalie Buffett may have...
NFL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Penalty on Cincinnati for pre-game call

Alabama Football and the Cincinnati Bearcats program are a world apart in terms of post-season experience. Another example showing that, occurred on Monday. A short prelude is needed. Cincinnati plays in the colors black and red. As the home team in the Cotton Bowl, Alabama chose its crimson jerseys with white pants. The Bearcats then selected a white jersey with black pants.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
On3.com

Panthers release quarterback after less than two months with team

Just a day after activating him from the COVID-19 list, Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Barkley was released by the team on Wednesday, per Darin Gantt. Barkley was placed on the list Dec. 17. The 31-year-old former USC signal caller has yet to see the field since coming to Charlotte in November. In his NFL career, Barkley has played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers (practice squad), Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans (practice squad).
NFL
The Big Lead

5 NFL Coaches Most Likely to Be Fired After This Season

The NFL season is rapidly drawing to a close, which means some teams are gearing up for the postseason, while others are shifting their focus to the offseason. It also means we're just a few weeks away from some head coaches getting fired. The Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars...
NFL
12up

Mississippi State fans are furious with Mike Leach

Talk about a complete and total shocker. On Tuesday night, Texas Tech and Mississppi State faced off in a bowl showdown, with the Bulldogs as major favorites. Mike Leach against his old school? Oh, the drama. Well, things were made worse here for Leach, as Texas Tech went on to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Charlton
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Monday’s Duke News

Duke basketball fans are going to have to wait a little bit before the program plays again. The Blue Devils are postponing their game against the Clemson Tigers on Wednesday due to multiple positive tests within the program. Players on the team traveled home for Christmas after the win against...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes reacts to Joe Burrow throwing for 525 yards ahead of Chiefs-Bengals showdown

Joe Burrow had a performance for the ages on Sunday during the Cincinnati Bengals’ rout of the Baltimore Ravens, and his showing seems to have caught the attention of plenty of NFL stars. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had clearly caught wind of Burrow’s outing, and had a great reaction during his own post-game interview. Via NFL on CBS, Mahomes had nothing but praise for Burrow, suggesting their Week 17 matchup should be a tight-fought battle.
NFL
The Spun

There Are 5 Bowl Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

College football fans are in for a treat this Tuesday. There are five marquee matchups on today’s schedule, and the action starts as early as noon ET. Auburn and Houston will kick off the action in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl. The Tigers are the odds-on favorites, but the Cougars shouldn’t be overlooked. There’s a reason they finished the regular season with an 11-2 record.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Latest Jon Gruden News

In November, former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden filed a lawsuit against the NFL and league commissioner Roger Goodell in Nevada state court. His legal team believe he was “forced to resign” from his role with the Raiders. “When their initial salvo did not result in Gruden’s firing...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uconn Football#American Football#Mount Si High School#Fbs
FanSided

Michigan football fans won’t like the latest rumors ahead of Orange Bowl

Michigan football is heading into the Orange Bowl with high hopes for the College Football Playoff but they could be missing a key defensive starter. What Jim Harbaugh has accomplished with the Michigan football team this season has been truly remarkable, particularly when it comes to overcoming the hurdles that had consistently tripped up the Wolverines for years. For their efforts, they’re now preparing to face off with Georgia in the Orange Bowl for a College Football Playoff semifinal.
MICHIGAN STATE
FanBuzz

Rashaan Shalaam’s Death Remains a Tragedy Among Heisman Winners

Being a Heisman Trophy winner is great. It makes you part of college football lore forever. Of course, it does not guarantee NFL success. Sometimes, that’s kind of expected. Nobody thought Eric Crouch was going to become an NFL star after playing option quarterback for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Other...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Bo Nix: 'I've closed the door with Auburn'

Former Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix Recently entered the transfer portal. But just because he entered it does not mean that he can’t come back and still play for the Tigers. So, considering that that is still an option on the table, the hosts of The Next Round ask Nix if he would ever change his mind and come back to Auburn.
NICK
saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
thefocus.news

Who is Kedon Slovis' stunning girlfriend Kate as USC QB enters transfer portal?

We reveal more about Kedon Slovis’ stunning girlfriend Kate McKay after it was announced the USC quarterback had entered the transfer portal. On Monday, 13 December, it was revealed USC quarterback Kedon Slovis had officially entered the transfer portal. Slovis, a junior in 2021, first came on the scene in 2019 when he earned a starting spot on the Trojans as a true freshman.
NFL
Huskies Report

Huskies Report

Connecticut State
18
Followers
35
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on UCONN athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/uconn

Comments / 0

Community Policy