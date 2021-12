The Cheez-It Bowl has a history of producing wacky football going all the way back to the previous version of the game in Arizona; TCU most notably beat Cal 10-7 in 2018 in a game remembered for football that was so bad it was good. Now the Cheez-It Bowl has moved to Orlando, Fla., but Wednesday's game between No. 19 Clemson and Iowa State continued to deliver. A sloppy slugfest in the first half turned into a one-sided affair in the third quarter thanks to Mario Goodrich's interception returned for a touchdown.

