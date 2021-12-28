25 American Names Popular for the First Time

Many parents aim to give their child a name that will set them apart from the thousands of Johns and Jennifers in their classrooms and on their playgrounds. But they also don’t want a name so unique that no one knows how to pronounce it. Finding a distinctive yet appropriate moniker for a boy or a girl – or both – is a tough decision.

It helps that there are really no rules for choosing a name, and rare or unique ones appear on the scene all the time.

To identify names that became popular for the first time in 2020, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the popularity of baby names in the United States each year between 1880 and 2020 using data obtained from the Social Security Administration. We then compiled a list of those that never appeared among the 500 most popular until 2020. Only 25 names met that criterion.

Far from being “new,” several of these names can be found in the Bible, like the girl’s name Noa, or date back to medieval times, like the boy’s name Tripp. Astrid was a name first given to 10th-century Scandinavian royal women. Now, it can be any little girl’s title. Many of the names trace their roots to Old English or German words, though Latin, Hebrew, and Greek are also involved. ( Here are some old-fashioned names making a comeback. )

Celebrity baby names and movie characters may also persuade parents to give their child a particular first name. After Robert Kardashian and Blac Chyna named their daughter Dream, more parents gave their offspring the dreamy sobriquet. Kylo, the name of a popular (though somewhat dark) “Star Wars” character, Kylo Ren, made the list. Yet the name wasn’t invented for the film; it actually derives from a Latin word. (Books inspire names, too. These are the 20 most popular literary-inspired baby names .)

If a parent is looking for a one-of-a-kind, or at least only-a-few-hundred-of-a-kind name with special meaning for their special child, those listed here are a good start.

Oaklynn (female)

> 2020 count: 1,028

> 2020 rank: 307

Taking a cue from nature, Oaklynn means "beautiful oak" or "oak lake" (Lynn derives from "llyn," the Welsh word for "lake." The name is also spelled "Oaklyn."

Haisley (female)

> 2020 count: 821

> 2020 rank: 373

Like Oaklynn, Haisley has a connection to a tree: The name means "hazel tree." In the 12th century, it was used as a surname for people who lived near a tree of that kind.

Dream (female)

> 2020 count: 762

> 2020 rank: 405

Robert Kardashian and Blac Chyna were likely one of the first couples to name their daughter Dream. Dream Renee Kardashian was born into the reality show clan in 2016.

Stevie (female)

> 2020 count: 760

> 2020 rank: 409

Stevie is not an shortened version of Stephanie. The name is actually of Greek origin and means "crown" or "garland."

Charli (female)

> 2020 count: 735

> 2020 rank: 417

Not a nickname for Charlene or Charlotte, Charli is a German word for "free man" or "free woman." It's also translated in German as "warrior," "warrior woman," or "army."

Maren (female)

> 2020 count: 695

> 2020 rank: 438

Of Latin origin, Maren means "star of the sea." But in Hebrew, Maren has a much different meaning, coming from the word for "bitter."

Astrid (female)

> 2020 count: 675

> 2020 rank: 452

An old Scandinavian name, Astrid means "divinely beautiful." It was first given to Scandinavian royal women in the 10th century.

Noa (female)

> 2020 count: 655

> 2020 rank: 466

Not a shortened version of the male name Noah, Noa stands on its own as a female name. It traces its origins to the Old Testament, where it means "motion" in Hebrew. It's popular in Spain, Portugal, and the Netherlands.

Azalea (female)

> 2020 count: 627

> 2020 rank: 483

Azaleas are a flowering shrub, so a girl could be named in the flower's honor. Yet in Ancient Greek, Azalea suggests a not very flower-like meaning: It comes from "azaléos," meaning "dry."

Armani (female)

> 2020 count: 615

> 2020 rank: 493

Although Armani is an Italian surname - most notably the famous fashion designer Giorgio Armani - it comes from a German word meaning "warrior." But it might also come from "amani," the Swahili word for "peace."

Malani (female)

> 2020 count: 611

> 2020 rank: 495

In Hawaiian, Malani means "calm" or "relaxing." Parents with a crying baby probably hope their girl lives up to the name.

Legacy (female)

> 2020 count: 604

> 2020 rank: 500

The English definition of legacy is "an inheritance, something left to someone in a will." As a girl's name, Legacy signifies quite literally her parents' legacy.

Ari (female or male)

> 2020 count: 622

> 2020 rank: 486

According to Nameberry.com, baby boys named Ari outnumbered female Ari's by four to one in 2010. More recently, feminine Ari's have caught up male Ari's and are equal for both boys and girls. As a standalone name and not a shortened version of Ariel or Ariana, Ari is a Hebrew word meaning "lion."

Remy (female or male)

> 2020 count: 610

> 2020 rank: 496

Also spelled Remi, Remy translates to "oarsman" in French. Alternately spelled as Remi, boys named Remy outnumber girls with the same spelling. But girls with the moniker, Remi, outnumber those named Remy.

Dior (female or male)

> 2020 count: 605

> 2020 rank: 499

Gender neutral, Dior is most strongly associated with famed French designer, Christian Dior. Of French origin, the name is related to the term "d'or," meaning "golden."

Callan (female or male)

> 2020 count: 678

> 2020 rank: 432

Deriving from the Scottish/Gaelic, Callan translates to "battle" or "rock." The name remains popular in Scotland.

Zyaire (female or male)

> 2020 count: 661

> 2020 rank: 447

A name from Kikongo, a Bantu language from Africa, Zyaire translates to "river." It could also refer to a person from Zaire, the country now known as the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Briggs (male)

> 2020 count: 674

> 2020 rank: 436

Briggs is an Old English name meaning "dweller by the bridge." It's also a Scottish surname derived from the word "Bryggia," also used to describe families who lived by a bridge.

Kylo (male)

> 2020 count: 657

> 2020 rank: 449

For "Star Wars" fans, Kylo has special meaning. Kylo Ren, who went over to the Dark Side, is the son of Han Solo and Leia Organa. Yet its origin goes back much further than the "Star Wars" films. Kylo derives from the Latin word "Caelum," meaning "sky," which would make it appropriate for a space-traveling character.

Ayaan (male)

> 2020 count: 643

> 2020 rank: 456

Of Arabic and Hindi origin, Ayaan is probably one of the most fitting names for a child. It means "God's gift," which is what a child is to his parents.

Lucca (male)

> 2020 count: 643

> 2020 rank: 456

Lucca means "bringer of light" in Italian. It's also the name of a town in Tuscany. The Italian version of Luke or Lucas, it can also mean "man from Lucania," the ancient name for the Basilicata region in Southern Italy.

Baylor (male)

> 2020 count: 639

> 2020 rank: 460

Baylor means "one who delivers the goods." It's a variation of bailor, an English word meaning "delivery person."

Tripp (male)

> 2020 count: 607

> 2020 rank: 484

Tripp means "the third," or third born, which is why men with the suffix III are sometimes called "Tripp." As a surname Tripp traces back to medieval times signifying one of three jobs: traveling dancer, seller of meats and sausages, or maker of wooden clogs.

Stetson (male)

> 2020 count: 601

> 2020 rank: 486

Well-known as the name of a popular Western-style hat, Stetson descends from the Anglo-Saxon word "stytt" and the old English "stot" or "stott." In both cases the word literally means "bull," but was an Anglo-Saxon nickname for a boxer or fighter, and an Old English nickname for a cattle dealer or a wild young person.

Aziel (male)

> 2020 count: 585

> 2020 rank: 495

Looking for a strong male moniker? Aziel could be it. A Hebrew name, Aziel translates as "God is my power" or "God is my strength."