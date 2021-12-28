Sandra Lindsay, First to Get COVID Vaccine in U.S., Still Pushing for Shots 1 Year Later

Within the space of one momentous week in December 2020, vaccines to prevent COVID-19 from both Pfizer–BioNTech and Moderna became the first mrRNA vaccines authorized for widespread use. The rollout of the vaccine helped address the urgency of the pandemic and served as a testament to the scientific advancements made possible following years of mRNA research. The authorizations were based on data from tens of thousands of vaccine trial participants, some of whom participated in the Moderna trials at Penn Medicine. These volunteers played a critical role in providing much needed hope—in addition to crucial data showing the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines—as COVID-19 cases continued to surge.

