Sandra Lindsay, First to Get COVID Vaccine in U.S., Still Pushing for Shots 1 Year Later

By Zoe Strozewski
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
"I encourage people to speak to experts who can answer their questions, to access trusted science," Lindsay...

Related
NBC News

First Covid shot recipient in U.S. is now a vaccine activist

She became a vaccine celebrity by accident. Since being hailed as the first person in the United States to get a Covid-19 vaccine, New York nurse Sandra Lindsay has become a prominent face in the country’s biggest-ever vaccination campaign. She has been promoting the shots on panels, in Zoom...
ACCIDENTS
WGN TV

Renewed push for Chicagoans to get vaccines, booster shots as COVID-19 cases rise

With holiday gatherings looming and vaccinations and boosters lagging, Chicago health officials are making a push to help fight a surge in new COVID-19 cases. While the city works to make the shot as convenient as possible for those still on the fence about the dose, the health department plans to host vaccination events at various clinics during Christmas week. A city-sponsored event in Uptown saw David Brings finally get the shot.
IN THIS ARTICLE
upenn.edu

COVID-19 vaccine volunteers share their stories, one year later

Within the space of one momentous week in December 2020, vaccines to prevent COVID-19 from both Pfizer–BioNTech and Moderna became the first mrRNA vaccines authorized for widespread use. The rollout of the vaccine helped address the urgency of the pandemic and served as a testament to the scientific advancements made possible following years of mRNA research. The authorizations were based on data from tens of thousands of vaccine trial participants, some of whom participated in the Moderna trials at Penn Medicine. These volunteers played a critical role in providing much needed hope—in addition to crucial data showing the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines—as COVID-19 cases continued to surge.
Daily Item

A year later, Valley hospitals pushing more to be vaccinated

A year ago today — Dec. 16, 2020 — the first COVID-19 vaccines went into the arms of front-line health care workers at hospitals in the Valley. Today, those same hospitals are still under siege as the coronavirus ramps back up to levels similar to this time last December, a disappointing step backward in a pandemic that has been ongoing for nearly 22 months.
Taylor Daily Press

What will the U.S. vaccination campaign look like a year later

The rate of corona virus cases in the United States caused by the Omigron variant has risen sharply and a significant increase in infections is expected next month, According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For the week ending Saturday, Omicron was responsible for...
bigislandnow.com

One Year Later: More Than 2.4 Million COVID Vaccines Administered

It’s been one year since COVID-19 vaccinations began in Hawai‘i, and the state marked the anniversary by saying thank you to those who have made it possible to safely administer more than 2.4 million of the shots. The state Department of Health on Wednesday thanked residents, vaccination providers...
