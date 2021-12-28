California's Tiniest Town Is Home To Only 2 People

Photo: Getty Images

Most states are known for their bustling cities and metro areas . Small towns can be their own marvels, too. Whether it's quirky customs, unique locales, or the simple fact that some only have a handful of residents, they bring their own charm to the table .

As Home Beautiful says, "When it comes to small towns, every state boasts at least one scenic mountain town, one pretty lake town, and one quirky small-town destination, but only one can take the top spot as the absolute teeniest! ... Many of these towns have just one, two, or three lonesome locals."

The website also found the smallest towns in every state, including California! The tiniest place in the Golden State is...

Little Grass Valley!

If you're looking to check out this quiet town with a travel partner, you'll double its population! Little Grass Valley is only home to two people. Located in Plumas County, this tiny destination only takes up ten square miles.

Writers say the two residents can enjoy the scenic views of Plumas National Forest every day. You can, too, if you decide to drop by.

