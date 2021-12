Gas prices are creeping down a bit, but the relief at the pump could be short-lived. I guess the best way to put this is "enjoy $3 gas while it lasts." Which is already a crazy statement. Maybe like me, you can never get out of the gas station without spending less than $50. And our vehicles don't use too much gas - I can't imagine what gas bills are looking like for those driving bigger utility vehicles. We have actually seen some relief at the pump recently, but don't get used to it.

