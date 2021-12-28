ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Principal Solar to convert investment in IntelliMedia

By Jessica Kuruthukulangara
Seekingalpha.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePrincipal Solar (OTCPK:PSWW) announces an agreement with IntelliMedia/Apollo Green to convert its investment into a note with...

seekingalpha.com

ngtnews.com

GEM Invests in MW Solar’s EV Charging Technology

MW Solar LLC has signed an agreement with GEM Global Yield LLC SCS, a Luxembourg-based private alternative investment group, to provide MW Solar with a share subscription facility of up to CAD 50 million for a 36-month term following a public listing. The share subscription facility will allow MW Solar to draw down funds by issuing shares of common stock to GEM. MW Solar will control the timing and the maximum size of such drawdowns and has no minimum drawdown obligation.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

JD.com enters into a $2B unsecured term and revolving loan facility

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) enters into a five-year $2B unsecured term and revolving loan facility with five lead arrangers, its first green loan facility. The term and revolving loans under this facility are priced at 85 basis points over LIBOR. The proceeds from this loan facility will be used to finance or...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Thermic Science acquires hybrid banking company VIPOnline

Thermic Science International (OTCPK:ENDO) acquired an international hybrid banking company VIPOnline Ltd., UK. VIPOnline provides international bank account opening, VIPGo Wallet, Crypto-to-Fiat conversion, Trading/Quick Swap services, among other things. Thermic Science said it intends to expand its footprint on a larger scale and future name changes. Thermic Science President and...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Nu Skin Enterprises to exit its Grow Tech segment

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) says it will exit its Grow Tech segment, which focuses on commercializing controlled-environment agriculture technology for use in the agriculture feed industry. The said segment has been operating as part of the Company’s Rhyz strategic investment arm, including manufacturing companies and other investments. The Company...
AGRICULTURE
Benzinga

Seven Ways Going Solar Can Potentially Save Your Business Money According to Jayson Waller

Less than 1% of commercial electricity demand is served by on-site solar, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). But that’s changing—fast. Considering the number of companies pledging better sustainability in the near future, we may see a snowball effect with many companies jumping on board as the bottom-line benefits of solar power evolve into becoming part of strategic business planning.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

Darling Ingredients to acquire Valley Proteins for $1.1B in cash

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all of the shares of Valley Proteins for ~$1.1B in cash. Valley Proteins operates 18 major rendering and used cooking oil facilities throughout the southern, southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S with a fleet size of 550 vehicles. The...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Chart Industries secures $120M in orders for four liquefaction projects

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) has been awarded over $120M of orders for four liquefaction projects, with four different customers over the past week. Additionally, the company received releases on engineering work on two of the big LNG export terminal projects expected to proceed to final investment decision in 2022. The four...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

BK Technologies gets $1M purchase order from USFS for BKR 5000

BK Technologies (NYSE:BKTI) receives a $1M purchase order from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service (USFS) for its BKR 5000 portable communications technology. The purchase order is part of the company's 5-year blanket purchase agreement with the federal agency.
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Seekingalpha.com

Digital Turbine climbs 10% on partnership with Google

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) announces a multi-year strategic partnership with Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL)that accelerates company's product and growth strategy to support the Android ecosystem by enabling nearly a billion devices with intelligent app discovery. Company will work with Google Cloud premier partner SADA to implement Google's enterprise and cloud solutions to...
BUSINESS
poncacitynow.com

Gas Station, Convenience Store Chain Owner Invests In Solar Power

TULSA, Oklahoma – An Oklahoma business owner says he’s switching his stores to solar power after the federal government invested millions of dollars in rural communities. The US Department of Agriculture says the investments are part of an effort to fight climate change. The owner of the Woodshed...
TULSA, OK
Seekingalpha.com

Agrify Corporation: A Risky Play On Indoor Agriculture

Agrify Corporation has exhibited strong top-line growth in recent years and that continues through 2021 so far. In recent years, the indoor agriculture market has become more mainstream. And when that happens with any space, it ultimately results in opportunities for the companies and investors who get in early. Some of the greatest returns can be achieved by buying into some of the smallest entities in any space. And that may apply here. One rapidly-growing prospect for investors to consider is a company called Agrify Corporation (AGFY). Growth, particularly this year, has been impressive. Having said that, the company's bottom line is showing no real signs of improvement. In fact, in some ways, the picture is worsening. And while the company has no debt and a surplus of cash on hand, meaning that near-term risk is practically non-existent, the long-term outlook for the enterprise is questionable. This is especially true if the firm cannot grow enough to reach the point of generating consistent positive cash flows with the cash that it has on hand today.
AGRICULTURE
Seekingalpha.com

Rocket Companies Focuses On Revenue Diversification

Rocket Companies went public in August 2020, raising $1.8 billion in gross proceeds in a U.S. IPO. Rocket Companies (RKT) went public in August 2020, raising $1.8 billion in a U.S. IPO that priced its shares at $18.00. The firm provides a range of mortgage loan origination and consumer loan...
MARKETS
lehifreepress.com

Lumio residential solar company announces $110m investment

Lehi, Utah – December 14, 2021 – Lumio, the preeminent leader in Home Experience, today announced the completion of a $110 million investment led by White Oak with participation by Fiera Comox. Houlihan Lokey served as exclusive placement agent. Dentons serves as legal counsel to Lumio. This funding...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Lockheed Martin to provide flow battery for 103MW solar-storage project in Canada

Lockheed Martin has revealed plans to supply its GridStar Flow battery technology to TC Energy’s Saddlebrook Solar + Storage Project, which is set to be constructed in Alberta, Canada. The Saddlebrook Solar + Storage Project will consist of a 102.5 MW solar facility using bifacial modules, paired with a...
WORLD
CNET

Solar energy basics: The magic of photovoltaic panels

It sounds like magic: Capturing energy from the sun and converting it into electricity to run your toaster. It's science, not magic, though. Solar panels use a curious bit of science called the photovoltaic effect to convert one form of energy into another. Here's how solar panels harvest light, converting it into electricity.
INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Solar for railways

Photovoltaic projects developed along railways to feed electricity directly into the traction current network are not new. German solar project developer Enerparc has built the first photovoltaic power plants in Northern Germany for this purpose. However, such projects are by no means a sure-fire success, as some technical and legal peculiarities have to be observed.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
irei.com

Israeli investors make first U.S. investment, development solar portfolio with planned capacity of 1.1GW

Ashtrom Group LTD, one of Israel's leading construction and property companies, and Kenlov Renewable Energy, an international originator, investor and independent power producer announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire four solar projects in the United States with planned capacity of approximately 1.1 gigawatts direct current from Texas-based developer OnPeak Power, and an exclusive development services agreement to target an additional development pipeline of utility-scale projects across the United States.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Oilon: HVAC Industry Leader Goes With Environmentally Friendly Heat Pump Technology Developed in Finland

LAHTI, Finland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 16, 2021-- Oilon, the Finnish energy and environmental technology company, has signed a collaboration agreement withTrane ®, a leading global provider of indoor comfort solutions and services and a brand of Trane Technologies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211215005409/en/. In November...
BUSINESS
utilitydive.com

Shell, KKR invest in solar + storage as renewable market booms

Oil and gas giant Royal Dutch Shell will expand its renewable portfolio with the acquisition of Kansas City, Missouri-based solar and storage company Savion as more players latch onto the solar and storage sector. Savion currently has more than 18 GW of solar power and battery storage in development for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

Green Hydrogen's Role In Energy Transition

Green hydrogen could almost entirely eliminate emissions using renewable energy. Green hydrogen is an emerging yet credible technology used to lower carbon emissions where electrification is less effective—and we believe its growth could be among the highest of any area of the energy transition, creating niche opportunities for companies and investors.
ENVIRONMENT

