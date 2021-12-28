ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

This Is The Most Expensive Restaurant In All Of Nevada

By Ginny Reese
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

Fine dining may not be an every day thing, but it's good to feel fancy and special even for a little bit. Whether you're on a staycation or a fancy date night, expensive restaurants are fun every now and then.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's most expensive restaurants. The website states, "From classic, mahogany-filled steakhouses to seafood spots right by the ocean, the US has some seriously upscale restaurants for diners looking to splash out on a special occasion."

According to the list, the most expensive restaurant in Nevada is Jean Georges Steakhouse in Las Vegas. Here's what the website says about the restaurant:

"It’s not surprising that there are many glitzy, high-rolling restaurants tucked within the bright lights of Vegas. Among Michelin-starred spots with tasting menus that require a small mortgage, Jean Georges Steakhouse – in the swanky Aria resort – has the priciest à la carte menu. This is one of a handful of restaurants in the US certified to sell official Kobe beef, which explains the price: a 3oz steak is $195 and the biggest 9oz option is a whopping $585. Sides, of course, are sold separately…"

Click here to check out the full list of each state's most expensive restaurant.

