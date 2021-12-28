ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Sofia Crespo’s Speculative Nature

By Sophie Haigney
Art in America
Art in America
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oSDJq_0dXVNuP700

The creature appears to be, at first glance, a parrot, with bright feathers in yellow, red, green, and blue. But another look, and one sees that it’s shaped more like a duck, or perhaps two ducks melded into one. What looks like an eye might really be the wing of a butterfly. The more closely one looks at the image, the more the creature is unrecognizable; it dissolves into a strange jumble of component parts, which seem to add up to nothing, and then cohere once again into something both familiar and unknown.

This is one of the images from Sofia Crespo ’s series “Neural Zoo” (2018–20). Crespo is an artist whose work combines neural network technologies and images of the natural world to generate what she calls “speculative nature.” All the images in this series have this quality of the real and unreal combined: frogs that seem to be flowers, moth wings that appear to become their own landscape, translucent jellyfish-like creatures with impossibly vivid internal organs. There is something of an optical illusion in their hybridity, as they trick our brains into trying to name or define what they might be.

To create these creatures, Crespo builds datasets of images from the natural world and uses convolutional neural networks to interpret them. “What a neural network does is extract the textures from a dataset, and create a new image from that,” Crespo said in an interview. The image then evolves. “It starts from a place of pure noise, and then gradually, through each convolution, it begins to grow. It adds more detail and more texture.” In this sense, the neural network allows Crespo a kind of expanded capacity to visualize the natural world though interpretation and combination, one that might get more distant from photographed reality in every iteration.

Crespo is one of a growing number of artists who are using artificial intelligence to reinterpret the natural world, often with an eye toward inventing surreal natural landscapes. Artist Refik Anadol, for instance, in his work Quantum Memories (2020), uses both AI and quantum computing tools on a dataset of more than 200 million images to generate an operatic, large-scale video tableau that portrays what he thinks of as a “collective memory” of nature as it has been seen and photographed by millions of eyes. In Trevor Paglen ’s series “Bloom” (2020), photos of flowering trees were assigned unnatural colors by machine learning technologies, resulting in strange, unnatural, but oddly beautiful patterning. Like Crespo’s, these works may be said to offer speculative natures—interpretations of the natural world that are rooted in our reality but also stand apart from it.

Crespo’s work is, of course, distinctly contemporary in its reliance on neural networks. But it also hearkens to pre-camera ways of seeing and envisioning the natural world. “In the Middle Ages, for example, somebody would come and describe what they had seen after an expedition to someone else who could only illustrate it with what they had seen before,” Crespo said. “So maybe they had seen a lion, but the other person couldn’t imagine what a lion would look like, so they drew it with the legs of a dog or the head of a cow or something else they had seen before.” These hybrid animals led to confusion about what creatures actually existed and what they looked like; they confounded early taxonomists. Reading seventeenth-century natural histories today, it’s clear how this blend of reality and myth colored the way that people saw the boundless possibilities of the natural world. Why would one not believe, as Sir Thomas Browne did, that some version of a mythical creature like a basilisk might exist, even though he had never seen one? Alternately, why would one not at least acknowledge the symbolic significance of a nonexistent beast, as Browne did with the griffin? Crespo’s work points toward this way of seeing the world—with an expansive imagination and an allowance for possibilities that exist beyond the realm of what we can see. It reminds us tacitly of what we don’t know. After all, scientists estimate that there might be more than five million undiscovered plant and animal species on earth; there are vast swaths of natural life about which we can only conjecture, based on our imaginations.

Something of the romantic lurks in Crespo’s work. There is terror as well as beauty in her uncanny forms, particularly in their familiar unfamiliarity. Indeed, part of the original inspiration for her work came out of fear. When she was a child, she saw a 3D movie that included a projection of a jellyfish swimming close to her, an experience that terrified her in the moment, she said, and led her to develop a phobia of real jellyfish. “It was fascinating how this experience that had happened in a virtual way translated to something in the real world,” she said. When she began to work with neural networks, the first thing she did was create a jellyfish—transfiguring the object of her fear into something different but not entirely other.

This kind of transformation—of parrot into plant, of what we can see into what we can imagine—is not new, but new tools have expanded the possibilities for it, as Crespo’s work demonstrates. There is beauty and wonder here, as well as terror. “Neural Zoo” gestures toward the ways in which virtual and physical realities can mingle, indistinguishable and entangled as part of our experience of nature.

Launch Gallery: Sofia Crespo's "Neural Zoo"

More from ARTnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Art in America

Fabric of Impulse: Fiber Artist Olga de Amaral Melds Artistic Spontaneity with Slow Craft

“The mind was following, not guiding.” This is how Olga de Amaral looks back at her own work, from the lofty summit of a nearly seven-decade career. “Very little planning went into it,” she says in her most recent catalogue. “It all happened in the moment, following impulses, the intuitions of the moment that came in the process of doing. My creative language developed in this way. Without conceptualization.” That approach isn’t unusual for an artist of Amaral’s generation. She started out in the late 1950s, when Abstract Expressionism was still a dominant style, and intuition—what happens “in the moment”—was prized...
VISUAL ART
Art in America

Playing Dice with the Universe

In the fall of 2020, Deutsche Bank’s “Long-Term Asset Return Study” announced the Age of Disorder: an era of clashing superpowers, worsening inequality, faltering economies, quarreling generations, deteriorating ecosystems, and suffering populations. Instead of identifying a path from crisis to opportunity, the investment bank simply advised readers to avoid “extrapolating past trends.” Reading summaries of the report in the press, I was disoriented by the mix of dutiful doomsaying and eagerness to drop a buzzy, epoch-defining slogan, as if disorder were just another trend to be tagged and tracked. As I delved into the report’s accounts of debt, inflation, and...
SCIENCE
Art in America

Assume Vivid Astro Focus Rocks On

THERE ARE ARTISTS, THERE ARE ARTISTS’ collectives, and there is assume vivid astro focus. This entity (project? practice? platform? Its ontological status is purposely unclear) marks its twentieth anniversary this year, having been founded in New York City by Brazilian artist Eli Sudbrack. From the first, avaf was a radically open-ended endeavor. Even the name came by chance. “Astro” was occasioned by a case of mistaken identity in a secondhand clothing store; Sudbrack later discovered there was a makeup artist in the city by that name, who did in fact resemble him somewhat. He picked out the other words from...
VISUAL ART
Your SF Bay Guide

Speculative Portraits

From DNA to human emotions, Speculative Portraits explores how contemporary artists are drawing from technology and scientific research to expand on ideas of portraiture and identity. Spanning digital animation to sculpture, this focused presentation brings together select works by Heather Dewey-Hagborg, Lynn Hershman Leeson, Rhonda Holberton, Mika Tajima, and Gail Wight.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Browne
Art in America

Liz Larner: Unstill Life

WHAT IS IN A BREATH? In 1988, at a group show in Graz, Austria, Liz Larner asked her fellow artists to exhale onto an agar culture that she had prepared in a petri dish, like a medical professional testing for disease. Larner put the work on display, and over the course of the show’s run, the accumulated bacteria grew into menacing blooms, which eventually died, turning black. The Los Angeles artist titled the piece Every Artist Gave a Breath (Graz ’88), a name at once poetic and slyly poignant, like so much of her work. This was a heady career moment...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ARTnews

Essential Books: 7 In-Depth Histories of Surrealism

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission We live in a society that abjures shared reality for the chaos of social media. The situation might have pleased the Surrealists, and it certainly would have amused their leader, André Breton, who once hailed a self-destructive drug addict as the embodiment of Surrealism. Although Guillaume Apollinaire is believed to have coined the term, Breton claimed it as his own with his October 1924 manifesto in a sort of battle over IP with the poet Yvan Goll, a rival for...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Art in America

Archivist Lynn Maliszewski on the World’s Fair and Inclusive Perspectives

Q&A with Lynn Maliszewski, archives and collections manager at the Queens Museum, New York. How long have you been with the Queens Museum? I just started in August 2020. When I joined, there was not yet the potential for vaccination. It was tricky because with archives you have to be there in person. Plus, the position had been vacant for a while, so it was intense to have to dive in without an introduction. But, on the other hand, the museum being closed allowed me a bit of quiet time to familiarize myself with the content of the archive. My background is not...
MUSEUMS
Art in America

One Work: Dorothea Rockburne’s “Interchange”

Carefully calibrated geometry, combined with refined and sumptuous color relationships, is a hallmark of Dorothea Rockburne’s art. “Giotto’s Angels and Knots,” an exhibition at David Nolan Gallery, features twenty-three abstract compositions with graceful lines and painterly touches in predominantly blue tones, inspired by Giotto’s Scrovegni Chapel murals in Padua, Italy (c. 1305), as well as two freestanding sculptures, seemingly nonchalant arrangements of drab household objects. The latter at first appear to be post-Pop gestures or works of Arte Povera. They nearly steal the show. Rockburne, 89, has long used relief elements in her paintings, works on paper, and constructions. Her installations...
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Auction#Jellyfish
Art in America

Radical Restructure: Innovative Art Spaces in Los Angeles

Patrons crowding toward the three art fairs taking place in Los Angeles during Frieze Week 2020 may have noticed a much scrappier presentation along the way: a yellow wire rack for the popular Spanish-language circular El Clasificado, temporarily stocked with art. In 2018, Pamela Ramos started the art newsstand El Clasificado in front of a MacArthur Park grocery, and she has since collaborated with mainstream LA venues such as the Institute of Contemporary Art. In their Frieze Week group show, titled “Keeping Up with the Gagosians,” which was set up, guerilla-fashion, outside the ALAC, Felix, and Frieze fairs in turn,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
BGR.com

Scientists found a bizarre underwater world and the video is mesmerizing

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ Amazon Cyber Week sales that were supposed to end A new video from the Schmidt Ocean Institute gives us a closer look at a beautiful underwater world that you need to see for yourself. The video was released earlier this month, and it includes a ton of footage captured in the waters of the Pescadero Basin, in the Gulf of California. In the basin, multiple hydrothermal vents around the Pescadero Fault create some amazing geological structures, including upside-down mirror ponds. This underwater world thrives around hydrothermal vents Considering the toxicity levels of the water found around the Pescadero Basin,...
SCIENCE
Inverse

A critical creature for human survival is rapidly declining

You depend on bees. Bees pollinate all of our staple food crops — that deli sandwich you’re eating? Thank bees for the bread flour. Oh, and the slaw too. And the cold cuts or the cheese (bees pollinate the food crops that cows, pigs, and other animals eat, too). But this critical creature is declining — fast.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Science
allthatsinteresting.com

11 Of Ancient Earth’s Most Unbelievable Prehistoric Animals

Maybe Bigfoot doesn’t exist — or maybe he does. But in any case, a similarly gigantic beast did once walk the earth. Gigantopithecus blacki, a prehistoric giant ape, could give Bigfoot a run for his money. Like Bigfoot, however, G.blacki is elusive. Scientists have few fossils of them, and the...
WILDLIFE
earth.com

It’s Too Late: The 6th Mass Extinction Is Here

Here we sit, with our lattes and AirPods, during the sixth mass extinction. As absurd as that sounds, a mass extinction doesn’t always mean explosive volcanoes and apocalyptic asteroids. Mass extinction is an event that at least 75% of species are killed due to environmental factors in a relatively short amount of time. And that’s in geologic time! Geologically speaking, a “short amount of time” is anything less than 2.8 million years. While that far exceeds our human lifespans, it’s a bit of a wake-up call. We could be losing three-quarters of Earth’s species, all while we obliviously take another sip of caramel flavored foam.
SCIENCE
d1softballnews.com

The mystery of the cube found on the moon

On its 36th day of lunar exploration, the Chinese rover Yutu 2 spotted something strange, what some have called a “mystery hut”. From the image that has been transmitted to Earth it looks like a perfectly cubic projection in a barren, flat landscape. Unfortunately Yutu 2 will not be able...
ASTRONOMY
Smithonian

Baby Buried With Care 10,000 Years Ago Found in Italian Cave

Archaeologists studying a cave in Liguria, Italy, have found the earliest known burial of a female infant in Europe. Surrounded by grave goods, the baby, whom the researchers dubbed “Neve” in honor of a nearby river, was 40 to 50 days old when she died about 10,000 years ago, reports Brian P. Dunleavy for United Press International (UPI).
SCIENCE
The Atlantic

Millipedes Have Been Living a Lie

Greek mythology tells us that not long after a young and incautious Persephone was first taken into the underworld by Hades, she made a gaffe of epic proportions by sampling the cuisine. Down in the dirt, she munched on a pomegranate, binding herself eternally to a subterranean life. In this...
ANIMALS
The Atlantic

Every Night, Hordes of Sea Creatures Rise From the Deep

This article was originally published by Knowable Magazine. Every evening, after twilight gives way to dark, hordes of marine creatures—from tiny zooplankton to hulking sharks—rise from the deep to spend the night near the surface. They revel in the upper waters, feeding and mating, before retreating back down before dawn.
WILDLIFE
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Cardi B & Daughters Christmas Photoshoot

Rapper Cardi B and her adorable daughters looked like life-size Holiday Barbies over the weekend when she posted new images of them! Her along with her daughter Kulture and stepdaughter Kalea dressed in glamorous style to celebrate Christmas by wearing floor-length gowns for the occasion. The 29-year-old grammy winner went all out with three decorated holiday trees for the backdrop fit for a princess.
CELEBRITIES
Art in America

Art in America

928
Followers
521
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1913, Art in America has published groundbreaking critical insights about contemporary art and culture.

 https://www.artnews.com/c/art-in-america/

Comments / 0

Community Policy