Kentucky State

This Is The Most Expensive Restaurant In All Of Kentucky

By Ginny Reese
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

Fine dining may not be an every day thing, but it's good to feel fancy and special even for a little bit. Whether you're on a staycation or a fancy date night, expensive restaurants are fun every now and then.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's most expensive restaurants. The website states, "From classic, mahogany-filled steakhouses to seafood spots right by the ocean, the US has some seriously upscale restaurants for diners looking to splash out on a special occasion."

According to the list, the most expensive restaurant in Kentucky is Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse in Louisville. Here's what the website says about the restaurant:

" Jeff Ruby’s is a small chain with five restaurants in the region, and the Louisville location is a favorite with people celebrating special occasions and get-togethers. The dining room is suitably glitzy and glamorous, with vintage-style artwork on the walls and sultry low lighting. The prices, though, are anything but low – a 6oz (170g) wagyu fillet will set you back $168."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's most expensive restaurant.

Ozzie England
17h ago

For anyone that wants to spend 178 bucks for 6 oz of meat, knock yourselves out. I GUARANTEE you it's not any better than the 22 oz bone in Ribeye Texas Roadhouse sells.

