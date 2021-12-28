ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Curious Mind: How to honor your pet with a proper burial

By KIMBERLY WILLIAMS BRACKETT For the Times-News
Kilgore News Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleQ: Why are deceased pets being dumped at the animal shelter?. A: “We wish we could answer this question for you but unfortunately we are unsure ourselves,” said Cassie Champlin, office manager/admin assistant for the People for Pets Twin Falls Animal Shelter. “It happens quite often. Both live and deceased pets...

www.kilgorenewsherald.com

